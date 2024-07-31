Boar's Head recalls 7 million more pounds of deli meat over listeria outbreak

Boar’s Head has expanded its recall of deli meats after one of its products was linked to a listeria outbreak that has left two people dead.



The Virginia-based deli meat supplier on Tuesday recalled all of it products that were produced in its Jarratt, Virginia facility. The expanded recall amounted to seven million pound of deli meat — both packaged products and meat intended to be sliced at a deli.

In total, 71 products under the Boar Head’s and Old Country brands — including ham, bacon, sausage and bologna — were added to the recall.

The products have a sell by date ranging from July 29, 2024 to October 17, 2024 and were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide and exported to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama.

Here are the products being recalled

All Natural Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham

All Natural Traditional Uncured Ham

BourbonRidge Uncured Smoked Ham

Brown Sugar & Spice Off the Bone Ham

Gourmet Pepper Brand Ham

Hickory Smoked Roast Uncured Ham

Italian Cappy Ham

Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham

Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham

Maple Glazed Roast Pork Loin

Peppenero Garlic Ham

Porchetta Roasted Seasoned Pork (Foodservice)

Roasted Pork

Rosemary & Sundried Tomato Ham

SmokeMaster Beechwood Smoked Ham

Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham

Tavern Ham

Virginia Ham

Pork & Beef Bologna

33% Lower Sodium Bologna

Beef Bologna

Beef Salami

Garlic Bologna

Head Cheese

Strassburger Brand Liverwurst

Liverwurst Pate

Olive Terrine Loaf

Pickle & Pepper Terrine Loaf

Spiced Ham

Canadian Style Uncured Bacon

Steakhouse Roasted Slab Bacon

Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters

Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters - Natural Casing

Uncured Beef Frankfurters

Uncured Beef Frankfurters- Natural Casing

Uncured Cocktail Frankfurters

Uncured Beef Knockwurst

Bratwurst

Hot Smoked Uncured Sausage

Uncured Kielbasa

All Natural Chicken Sausage - Smoked Andouille

Old Country Brand All Nat Uncured Smoked Ham

Old Country Brand All Natural Uncured Ham

Old Country Brand Beechwood Smoked Ham

Old Country Brand BourbonRidge Smoked Ham

Old Country Brand Brown Sugar & Spice Delight Off the Bone Ham

Old Country Brand Cappy Brand Ham

Old Country Brand Gourmet Pepper Ham

Old Country Brand Habanero Ham

Old Country Brand Rosemary Tomato Ham

Old Country Brand Black Forest Ham

Old Country Brand Canadian Style Bacon

Old Country Brand Cappy Ham

Old Country Brand Hot Butt Cappy Ham

Old Country Brand Seasoned Fresh Ham

Old Country Brand Sweet Slice Smoked Ham

Old Country Brand Tavern Ham

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) posted a more comprehensive list of the recalled products on its website.

Boar’s Head issued the original recall on July 26 after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

The Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened Boar’s Head liverwurst product from a retail store as part of investigation into a multistate outbreak of listeria infections that has made 34 people sick in 13 states. The outbreak has led to 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.

On July 29, the USDA confirmed that Boar’s Head liverwurst product tested positive for the same strain of listeria monocytogenes involved in the outbreak.

“On behalf of all of us at Boar’s Head Brand, we want to let our customers and consumers know that we deeply regret that our liverwurst products were found to be adulterated with listeria monocytogenes,” Boar’s Head said in a statement on its website. “No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for the families that have suffered losses and others who endured illness.”

The USDA is urging customers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return them and thoroughly clean their refrigerators to prevent cross-contamination.



Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious listeriosis infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA warned that listeria infections could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



Even among healthy people, a listeria infection can lead to symptoms including high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

An estimated 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis ever year, with about 260 annual fatalities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.