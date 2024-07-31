Boar's Head recalls 7 million more pounds of deli meat over listeria outbreak

Boar’s Head has expanded its recall of deli meats after one of its products was linked to a listeria outbreak that has left two people dead.
The Virginia-based deli meat supplier on Tuesday recalled all of it products that were produced in its Jarratt, Virginia facility. The expanded recall amounted to seven million pound of deli meat — both packaged products and meat intended to be sliced at a deli.
In total, 71 products under the Boar Head’s and Old Country brands — including ham, bacon, sausage and bologna — were added to the recall.
The products have a sell by date ranging from July 29, 2024 to October 17, 2024 and were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide and exported to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama.
Here are the products being recalled
- All Natural Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham
- All Natural Traditional Uncured Ham
- BourbonRidge Uncured Smoked Ham
- Brown Sugar & Spice Off the Bone Ham
- Gourmet Pepper Brand Ham
- Hickory Smoked Roast Uncured Ham
- Italian Cappy Ham
- Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham
- Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham
- Maple Glazed Roast Pork Loin
- Peppenero Garlic Ham
- Porchetta Roasted Seasoned Pork (Foodservice)
- Roasted Pork
- Rosemary & Sundried Tomato Ham
- SmokeMaster Beechwood Smoked Ham
- Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham
- Tavern Ham
- Virginia Ham
- Pork & Beef Bologna
- 33% Lower Sodium Bologna
- Beef Bologna
- Beef Salami
- Garlic Bologna
- Head Cheese
- Strassburger Brand Liverwurst
- Liverwurst Pate
- Olive Terrine Loaf
- Pickle & Pepper Terrine Loaf
- Spiced Ham
- Canadian Style Uncured Bacon
- Steakhouse Roasted Slab Bacon
- Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters
- Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters - Natural Casing
- Uncured Beef Frankfurters
- Uncured Beef Frankfurters- Natural Casing
- Uncured Cocktail Frankfurters
- Uncured Beef Knockwurst
- Bratwurst
- Hot Smoked Uncured Sausage
- Uncured Kielbasa
- All Natural Chicken Sausage - Smoked Andouille
- Old Country Brand All Nat Uncured Smoked Ham
- Old Country Brand All Natural Uncured Ham
- Old Country Brand Beechwood Smoked Ham
- Old Country Brand BourbonRidge Smoked Ham
- Old Country Brand Brown Sugar & Spice Delight Off the Bone Ham
- Old Country Brand Cappy Brand Ham
- Old Country Brand Gourmet Pepper Ham
- Old Country Brand Habanero Ham
- Old Country Brand Rosemary Tomato Ham
- Old Country Brand Black Forest Ham
- Old Country Brand Canadian Style Bacon
- Old Country Brand Cappy Ham
- Old Country Brand Hot Butt Cappy Ham
- Old Country Brand Seasoned Fresh Ham
- Old Country Brand Sweet Slice Smoked Ham
- Old Country Brand Tavern Ham
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) posted a more comprehensive list of the recalled products on its website.
Boar’s Head issued the original recall on July 26 after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.
The Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened Boar’s Head liverwurst product from a retail store as part of investigation into a multistate outbreak of listeria infections that has made 34 people sick in 13 states. The outbreak has led to 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.
On July 29, the USDA confirmed that Boar’s Head liverwurst product tested positive for the same strain of listeria monocytogenes involved in the outbreak.
“On behalf of all of us at Boar’s Head Brand, we want to let our customers and consumers know that we deeply regret that our liverwurst products were found to be adulterated with listeria monocytogenes,” Boar’s Head said in a statement on its website. “No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for the families that have suffered losses and others who endured illness.”
The USDA is urging customers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return them and thoroughly clean their refrigerators to prevent cross-contamination.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious listeriosis infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA warned that listeria infections could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Even among healthy people, a listeria infection can lead to symptoms including high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
An estimated 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis ever year, with about 260 annual fatalities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.