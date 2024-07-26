Boar's Head hit with partial recall following two deaths

The summer of recalls continues. After Ice cream, coffee, produce and hot dogs were pulled from grocery store shelves, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has now announced a recall of several deli meat products.



DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says

DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says CC Share Subtitles Off

English DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says

Boar’s Head Provisions, a Jarratt, Virginia-based deli meat supplier, on Friday issued a recall of its liverwurst and other deli meat products due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

Advertisement

In total, nine products including liverwurst, ham, and bologna were affected.

The products were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024 and were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide.

Advertisement

Here are the 9 products being recalled

“Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers have sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

“Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

“Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

“Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

“Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

“Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

“Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

“Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

“Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

Advertisement

The recall was issued after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.

The Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened liverwurst product from a retail store as part of investigation into a multistate outbreak of listeria infections that has made 34 people in 13 states sick and led to 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Advertisement

The USDA is urging customers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return them and thoroughly clean their refrigerators to prevent cross-contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious listeriosis infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA warned that listeria infections could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



Advertisement

Even among healthy people, a listeria infection can lead to symptoms including high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

An estimated 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis ever year, with about 260 annual fatalities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.