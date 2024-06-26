The FDA has issued a nationwide recall hitting over 140 canned coffee brands

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a national recall of certain coffee products over the risk of a potentially deadly contamination.



Snapchill, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based coffee manufacturer, recalled all of its canned coffee products due to the potential presence of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can produce a fatal neurotoxin.

Nearly 300 canned coffee products from 147 brands are affected. The products range in sizes from 7oz to 12oz cans and have been distributed nationwide at retail stores and online.

The FDA said that Snapchill’s current manufacturing process could lead to the growth of botulinum toxin. The toxin, if ingested, can cause a rare form of food poison with symptoms that include general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, trouble speaking or swallowing, difficulty breathing, and constipation. Symptoms can appear from six hours to two weeks after someone eats food containing botulinum toxin.

The FDA warned consumers experiencing these symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

So far no illnesses have been reported and Snapchill has said it’s unaware of any cases of their products actually containing botulinum toxin. The company is currently working with the agency to clear its manufacturing process.

The FDA recommends consumers who have recalled products to destroy them or return them for a full refund.

This summer, the FDA also issued a recall of several ice cream brands.

Here are the 147 coffee brands hit by the recall