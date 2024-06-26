The FDA has issued a nationwide recall hitting over 140 canned coffee brands

In This Story
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a national recall of certain coffee products over the risk of a potentially deadly contamination.
Snapchill, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based coffee manufacturer, recalled all of its canned coffee products due to the potential presence of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can produce a fatal neurotoxin.
Nearly 300 canned coffee products from 147 brands are affected. The products range in sizes from 7oz to 12oz cans and have been distributed nationwide at retail stores and online.
The FDA said that Snapchill’s current manufacturing process could lead to the growth of botulinum toxin. The toxin, if ingested, can cause a rare form of food poison with symptoms that include general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, trouble speaking or swallowing, difficulty breathing, and constipation. Symptoms can appear from six hours to two weeks after someone eats food containing botulinum toxin.
The FDA warned consumers experiencing these symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.
So far no illnesses have been reported and Snapchill has said it’s unaware of any cases of their products actually containing botulinum toxin. The company is currently working with the agency to clear its manufacturing process.
The FDA recommends consumers who have recalled products to destroy them or return them for a full refund.
This summer, the FDA also issued a recall of several ice cream brands.
Here are the 147 coffee brands hit by the recall
- 41 & Change
- Alchemy Roasting
- Amavida
- Baba Java Coffee
- Bent Tree Coffee
- Big Iron
- Big Mouth Coffee
- Big Shoulders
- BKG
- Black Acres
- Black Nerd
- Blind
- Bold Bean
- Bolt Coffee
- Borealis
- Brandywine
- BRL
- Broadsheet
- Burwell
- Cafe Ammi
- Cape Cod Coffee
- Carrier
- Cerberus Coffee
- Coffee Hound
- Coffee N Clothes
- Coffee Project NY
- Color Coffee
- Connect Coffee
- Copper Horse
- Coterie Coffee
- Crankshaft Coffee
- Cup to Cup
- Dave’s Coffee
- Dayglow
- Daysol Coffee
- Dead Sled
- Doughnut Plant
- Downeast Coffee
- Dreamy
- Driply
- East End
- Eclipse Coffee Roasters
- Electro Brew Coffee Co.
- Element Coffee
- Emergency Medical Coffee
- Enderly
- Euphoria Coffee
- Farmhouse
- Fazenda
- Fika
- Fire Grounds
- First Crack C/O Sound Coffee
- Five & Hoek
- Five Star Roasters
- Flight
- Gay Awakening Coffee
- George Howell
- Gigawatt
- Goldberry Roasting Company
- Gooseneck Coffee Co.
- Gryphon Coffee
- Heady Cup
- Heart Coffee
- Heine Bros
- Helm
- Honest Coffee
- Hustle N’ Grind
- Intelligentsia
- Joe Bean
- Kahawa 1893
- Kaldi’s
- Kawaha 1893
- Knowledge Perk
- Kribi Coffee
- Kuva Coffee
- La Cosecha
- Lanna Coffee
- Larrys Coffee
- Little Wolf
- Ludwig
- Mad Priest
- Madcap Coffee
- Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters
- Medici
- Metric
- Mighty Good Coffee Co.
- Mocha Joe
- Molon Labe
- Mudd LLC
- Neighbor Coffee
- New Hampshire Coffee Roasters
- Northern Coffeeworks
- OFFSET Coffee
- Others Coffee
- Opus Coffee
- Oye Coffee
- Paper Plane Coffee Co
- Peaks Coffee Co
- Perkatory
- Perla
- Pettibone
- Pink Elephant
- Play Coffee
- Quartertone Coffee
- QUIVR
- Rabble & Lion
- Radial Coffee
- Ragged
- Rarebird
- Red Rooster
- Retrograde Coffee
- Rock City
- Rockford Coffee
- Rusty Dog
- Sacred Grounds
- Saltwater
- Seaworthy Coffee
- Sepia Coffee
- Shirazi Dist.
- Slacktide
- Sleeping Giant Coffee Roasters
- Slow Bloom Coffee
- Snowy Owl
- Southeastern Roastery
- Spot Coffee
- Springline
- Square One Coffee
- Stack St.
- Summit Coffee
- Sur Coffee
- The Boy & The Bear
- The Well Coffeehouse
- Three Tree Coffee Roaster
- Tinker
- Tipico
- Touchy Coffee
- Traction
- True Love Coffee Co.
- Underwood
- Upshot
- Verb
- Victoria Coffee
- Vivid
- Waypost
- White Bison
- White Rhino
- Wild Goose Coffee