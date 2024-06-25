Food

The FDA has issued a nationwide recall of over 13 ice cream brands

A major ice cream manufacturer has recalled multiple brands due to possible listeria contamination

By
Bruce Gil
In total, 60 products including ice cream cakes, sandwiches, and pints are affected by the recall.
Image: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)
Less than a week into summer, the Food and Drug Administration has announced a national recall of certain ice cream products.

Totally Cool, an Owings Mills, Maryland-based manufacturer of ice cream products, on Monday recalled all its ice cream products due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

One small company controls almost all ice cream truck music
McDonald's ice cream machines are always broken and now the feds are involved

In total, over 60 products including pints, ice cream cakes, and ice cream sandwiches are affected. The products have been distributed nationwide and were sold in retail stores and via direct delivery.

Here are the 13 ice cream brands being recalled

  • Friendly’s
  • Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
  • Hershey’s Ice Cream
  • Yelloh!
  • Jeni’s (ice cream sandwiches)
  • Cumberland Farms
  • The Frozen Farmer
  • Marco
  • ChipWich
  • AMAFruits
  • Taharka
  • Dolcezza Gelato
  • LaSalle

The FDA has published a list of all date and plant information on the impacted products. Customers are able to return affected products where they purchased them for a full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious listeriosis infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA warned that listeria infections could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Totally Cool has halted the production and distribution of the affected products after an FDA sampling discovered the presence of the bacteria.

Even among healthy people, a listeria infection can lead to symptoms including high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

An estimated 1,600 people in the United States get listeriosis ever year with about 260 annual fatalities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA says no illness have been reported in connection with the contamination. The agency said it is taking preventative actions and its investigation is ongoing.