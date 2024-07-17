The USDA recalled 7,000 pounds of hot dogs

In This Story PEP +1.17%

Another summer classic has been hit with a recall. Nearly 7,000 pounds of hot dogs were recalled after it was discovered that they were produced without federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday.



Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

This comes just weeks after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a national recall of certain ice cream products.

Advertisement

AW Farms, an Argillite, Kentucky-based meat house, recalled the hot dogs after it was discovered they had not undergone federal inspection.

Advertisement

The hot dogs were produced on several dates on or after May 30 and were shipped to restaurants and hotels in Ohio and West Virginia.

Advertisement

The affected hot dog products include:

10-lb boxes containing two 5-lb vacuum-packed packages containing “FRENCH CITY FOODS 6” 12-1 HOTDOGS”

10-lb boxes containing two 5-lb vacuum-packed packages containing frozen “PORK, BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL MEAT HOTDOGS”

10-lb boxes containing two 5-lb vacuum-packed packages containing frozen “GEO BROWN ALL BEEF HOTDOGS”

Advertisement

A state public health partner had notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the federal agency responsible for inspecting all commercially sold meat, about the recalled products. After an investigation it was confirmed the hot dogs were produced and distributed without a federal inspection.

At this is time there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these hot dogs. However, the USDA recommends anyone who is concerned about their health after eating one of the recalled hot dogs to contact a healthcare provider.

Advertisement

The USDA is also asking businesses with the recalled products to not serve them and either throw them away or return them.

More food recalls news