Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger produce is under FDA recall

In This Story
It’s the summer of recalls. Ice cream, coffee, and hot dogs have been pulled from grocery store shelves, and now the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of several fresh produce products.
Wiers Farm, a Willard, Ohio-based farm, on Monday expanded a recall of several fresh produce brands due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.
In total, 27 products including peppers, green beans, cucumbers, and cilantro were affected.
The products have been distributed across 17 states and were sold in retail stores such as Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger. The affected products were packed between July 5 to 12.
Here are the 27 products being recalled
Wiers Farm products sold at Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV
- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray
Freshire products sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV
- Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag
- Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapeños – 8 oz bag
Wiers Farm products sold individually or in bulk at Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, and other stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, TV, VA, and WV
- Anaheim peppers
- Cilantro – sold in bunches
- Cubanelle peppers
- Cucumber – whole
- Green beans
- Green Bell Pepper
- Habanero peppers
- Hungarian Wax peppers
- Jalapeño peppers
- Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)
- Mustard Greens – sold in bunches
- Pickling Cucumber
- Plain Parsley – sold in bunches
- Poblano peppers
- Serrano peppers
- Tomatillos
Wiers Farm said it was committed to taking “all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation.” The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the possible contamination.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious listeriosis infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA warned that listeria infections could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Even among healthy people, a listeria infection can lead to symptoms including high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
An estimated 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis ever year, with about 260 annual fatalities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.