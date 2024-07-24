Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger produce is under FDA recall

In This Story WMT KR

It’s the summer of recalls. Ice cream, coffee, and hot dogs have been pulled from grocery store shelves, and now the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of several fresh produce products.



How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Wiers Farm, a Willard, Ohio-based farm, on Monday expanded a recall of several fresh produce brands due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

Advertisement

In total, 27 products including peppers, green beans, cucumbers, and cilantro were affected.

Advertisement

The products have been distributed across 17 states and were sold in retail stores such as Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger. The affected products were packed between July 5 to 12.

Advertisement

Here are the 27 products being recalled

Wiers Farm products sold at Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV

Advertisement

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray

Freshire products sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapeños – 8 oz bag

Wiers Farm products sold individually or in bulk at Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, and other stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, TV, VA, and WV

Advertisement

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeño peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

Wiers Farm said it was committed to taking “all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation.” The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the possible contamination.

Advertisement

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious listeriosis infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA warned that listeria infections could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



Even among healthy people, a listeria infection can lead to symptoms including high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Advertisement

An estimated 1,600 people in the U.S. get listeriosis ever year, with about 260 annual fatalities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.