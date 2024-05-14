Bumble is sorry for its ads mocking celibacy

In This Story BMBL +0.71%

Bumble has apologized for an ad campaign that tried to joke about celibacy.



“We made a mistake,” the digital dating platform wrote in an Instagram post late Monday night. “Our ads referencing celibacy were an attempt to lean into a community frustrated by modern dating, and instead of bringing joy and humor, we unintentionally did the opposite.”

Bumble revamped its app and branding in April in a bid to attract more young users. The company has struggled since its IPO in 2021. Bumble’s stock, which went public at $75 per share, now sits at a price of just under $12.

The company’s rebrand strove for edgy jokes, including its billboards with statements like “You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer,” and “Thou shalt not give up on dating and become a nun.” The controversial changes were first reported in April but didn’t gain widespread attention until last week.

Critics, including actor Julia Fox, flooded social media with posts and comments chastising the company for its messaging. “Celibacy is a valid personal choice & don’t let anyone tell you what to do with your body,” wrote one Instagram commenter. Others noted that celibacy can be a response to trauma and violence.

Bumble said in its apology statement that it’s removing the ads and making a donation to the National Domestic Violence Hotline and other organizations as part of its “ongoing efforts to support the work being done around the world to support women, marginalized communities, and those impacted by abuse.” The company also said it’s offering the recipients of its donations the billboard space they used for celibacy-related ads.

