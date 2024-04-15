The 10 busiest airports in the world — including 1 airport new to the list

Every year the the Airports Council International, an industry group that represents airports around the world, releases a Top 10 list of the busiest airports . The group’s 2023 list is out now. Tracking the activity of an estimated 8.5 billion trips — 93.5% of pre-pandemic levels — this year’s rankings include a familiar name at the top: Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. In fact, all the names are familiar ones, with the exception of no. 5.

Advertisement

Out with Paris’s Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport, in with — well, click through to find out.