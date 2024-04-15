Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Airlines

The 10 busiest airports in the world — including 1 airport new to the list

This year’s rankings include a familiar name at the top

By
Melvin Backman
Every year the the Airports Council International, an industry group that represents airports around the world, releases a Top 10 list of the busiest airports . The group’s 2023 list is out now. Tracking the activity of an estimated 8.5 billion trips — 93.5% of pre-pandemic levels — this year’s rankings include a familiar name at the top: Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. In fact, all the names are familiar ones, with the exception of no. 5.

Out with Paris’s Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport, in with — well, click through to find out.

10. New Delhi, India’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

Travelers at Indira Gandhi International Airport
Photo: Anushree Fadnavis (Reuters)

2023 passengers: 72.2 million

Last year’s rank: 9

9. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

A parking lot at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago
Photo: Jim Vondruska (Getty Images)

2023 passengers: 73.9 million

Last year’s rank: 4

8. Los Angeles’s Los Angeles International Airport

Members of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association conducting a 2023 informational picket over contract negotiations at Los Angeles International Airport
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

2023 passengers: 75.1 million

Last year’s rank: 6

7. Istanbul, Turkey’s Istanbul Airport

Planes waiting at Istanbul Airport gates after heavy snow
Istanbul Airport after some snow
Photo: Chris McGrath (Getty Images)

2023 passengers: 76 million

Last year’s rank: 7

6. Denver, Colorado’s Denver International Airport

Travelers wait out a snowstorm at Denver International Airport
Photo: Michael Ciaglo (Getty Images)

2023 passengers: 77.8 million

Last year’s rank: 3

5. Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

The tarmac at Haneda Airport
Photo: Carl Court (Getty Images)

2023 passengers: 78.7 million

Last year’s rank: 16

4. London’s Heathrow Airport

A traveler on a moving walkway at Heathrow Airport
Photo: Carl Court (Getty Images)

2023 passengers: 79.1 million

Last year’s rank: 8

3. Dallas, Texas’s Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Travelers board plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

2023 passengers: 81.8 million

Last year’s rank: 2

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates’s Dubai International Airport 

A plane waits for its gate at Dubai International Airport
Photo: Borja Sanchez Trillo (Getty Images)

2023 passengers: 87 million

Last year’s rank: 5

1. Atlanta, Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

A traveler goes up an escalator at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Photo: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

2023 passengers: 104.7 million

Last year’s rank: 1

