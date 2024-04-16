Money & Markets

A reverse stock split is BuzzFeed's last hope of staying listed on the Nasdaq

BuzzFeed stock fell another 5% and the media company is struggling to survive

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled A reverse stock split is BuzzFeed&#39;s last hope of staying listed on the Nasdaq
Photo: Jonah Peretti, founder and CEO of BuzzFeed, poses with employees to celebrate the company’s debut outside the Nasdaq Market in Times Square in New York City, U.S., December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Shares of BuzzFeed fell by over 5% on Tuesday following news that the company would seek shareholder approval for a reverse stock split. The media company is struggling to survive and has taken the step to avoid being delisted from the stock market. Its share value has plummeted to just 38 cents as of this writing, which is below the minimum $1 bid requirement for Nasdaq listing.

Suggested Reading

TikTok goes back online as Trump says he'll delay a U.S. ban
Davos 2025 starts today. Here's what we're watching at the World Economic Forum
Donald Trump is president again. Here's what to expect from his second term
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

TikTok goes back online as Trump says he'll delay a U.S. ban
Davos 2025 starts today. Here's what we're watching at the World Economic Forum
Donald Trump is president again. Here's what to expect from his second term
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In a reverse stock split, the number of existing shares of stock is consolidated into fewer shares. The company’s total market value remains the same, but the price per share is higher. With the latest step of the reverse stock split, BuzzFeed is hoping to boost the price of its shares.

Advertisement

Related Content

BuzzFeed wants to sell Hot Ones to pay off its debts
BuzzFeed stock surges after former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy buys activist stake

Related Content

BuzzFeed wants to sell Hot Ones to pay off its debts
BuzzFeed stock surges after former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy buys activist stake

The media company seeks approval for a reverse stock split that would range from 1-for-2 to 1-for-25. Investors will vote on several matters at the upcoming shareholder meeting on April 25, including a request to consolidate outstanding stock shares. If investors approve the measure, the company will determine the ratio of its reverse stock split. The company mentioned in its latest filing that a reverse split will be implemented within one year if it’s approved.

BuzzFeed has struggled since it went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Once known as a pioneer of modern journalism, BuzzFeed couldn’t keep up with the pace and had to shut down some of its brands last year.