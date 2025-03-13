Earnings Snapshots

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 13, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
CVKD-1.02%

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD-1.02%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Girl Scout Cookies are heading to court
The S&P 500 enters a correction as the Dow drops 537 points after Trump tariffs rattle markets
There's an upside for the housing market in all this economic uncertainty — for now
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details Cadrenal's focus on developing tecarfarin, a novel oral anticoagulant aimed at addressing unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy for rare cardiovascular conditions. Tecarfarin is designed to provide better and safer alternatives to warfarin in patients with implanted cardiac devices.

Suggested Reading

Girl Scout Cookies are heading to court
The S&P 500 enters a correction as the Dow drops 537 points after Trump tariffs rattle markets
There's an upside for the housing market in all this economic uncertainty — for now
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cadrenal reported a net loss of $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $8.4 million in the previous year. The increase in net loss is attributed to higher general and administrative expenses and increased research and development costs.

Advertisement

Related Content

The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Comcast is shelling out $3 billion to keep the Olympics on NBC

Related Content

The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Comcast is shelling out $3 billion to keep the Olympics on NBC

General and administrative expenses increased to $6.8 million from $3.5 million in the previous year, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses, public company costs, and stock-based compensation.

Advertisement

Research and development expenses were $4.2 million, up from $4.1 million in the prior year. The increase was due to higher expenses associated with chemistry, manufacturing, and controls, and consulting fees.

Advertisement

Cadrenal's cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, were $10.0 million. The company raised additional funds through an at-the-market facility and a warrant inducement agreement, generating net proceeds of approximately $9.0 million during the year.

The company anticipates that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its anticipated cash requirements for at least the next twelve months. However, Cadrenal will require additional funding to complete its planned Phase 3 clinical trial and submit a new drug application.

Advertisement

Cadrenal's strategy involves focusing on rare cardiovascular conditions where current anticoagulation therapies, such as warfarin, are insufficient. The company aims to address these gaps with tecarfarin, which has received orphan drug and fast-track designations from the FDA for specific indications.

The company is pursuing partnerships and additional financings to support its clinical development and commercialization efforts. Cadrenal acknowledges the risks associated with its business, including the need for regulatory approval, competition, and the ability to secure additional funding.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.