Canned tuna sold at Costco, Trader Joe's, and Walmart is being recalled over botulism fears

Several brands of canned tuna, sold at Trader Joe’s, Costco (COST-0.69% ) , and Walmart (WMT-0.84% ) locations across the country, have been recalled over concerns of clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can produce a fatal neurotoxin.

Tri-Union, a California-based subsidiary of the global seafood provider Thai Union, has issued a voluntary recall of some of its canned tuna products, according to an alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday.

Tri-Union, said the recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution” after a supplier notified the company that the “easy open” pull tab can lid that is used on a limited number of its products had a manufacturing defect that could cause it to leak or be contaminated with clostridium botulinum. The recall affects 13 products sold in at least 26 states and Washington D.C.

The FDA warned consumers not to use the recalled products “even if it does not look or smell spoiled” and that consumers that feel unwell should seek immediate medical attention. So far, no illnesses linked with the recalled products have been reported.

Here are the 13 canned tuna products hit by the recall

Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack

Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added

H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack

A full list of recalled products including UPC codes, can codes and best-if-used-by dates can be found here.

Clostridium botulinum can produce a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and can lead to botulism, an illness that causes breathing complications, muscle paralysis, and death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.