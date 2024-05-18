6 celebrity car endorsements, from Sydney Sweeney to Beyoncé

Despite being a relatively new entry to Hollywood, Sydney Sweeney is everywhere these days, from fights on X to the big screen.

So the marketing experts at Ford Motor Co. decided to take advantage of her popularity coming off a lead role in HBO’s Euphoria and teamed up with the actress on a series of fronts. It certainly helped that Sweeney was already well-known as a Ford fan, having chronicled her restoration of a 1969 Ford Bronco on TikTok.

Their first collaboration came in March 2023 as part of the “Built Ford Proud” campaign, which also highlighted stunt driver Dee Bryant’s and surfer Kai Lenny’s history with Ford. Sweeney hosted an Auto 101 series on TikTok and debuted a female-focused workwear collection made with Dickies.

In November, a second collection debuted, inspired by Sweeney’s 1965 Mustang. Ford also released two films showing Sweeney working on her Mustang and — of course — wearing the new collection.

“I love working in the garage and was so excited to partner with Ford on a clothing line that’s comfortable in and out of the shop,” Sweeney said in a statement last November. “Being able to take my car into my own hands has been so empowering for me —and I hope this can inspire others who may have never considered working on their vehicle themselves to give it a try.”

Sweeney also designed a custom 2024 Mustang GT for the company, which held a contest to decide the recipient. It was eventually won by a woman identified as Brittley, who grew up in Washington State and owns a 2005 Mustang. In April, at the New York International Auto Show, Brittley told Motor Trend that she intends to drive the Mustang daily.

“What’s the point in getting a cool car if you’re not going to go have a blast in it every day?” Brittley said.