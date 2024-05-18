6 celebrity car endorsements, from Sydney Sweeney to Beyoncé

Celebrity endorsements are the auto industry’s bread and butter. Almost every car brand, or at least the ones with a marketing team, have employed Hollywood’s legion of fame for a commercial or three.
Some are well-known classics, like Sam Elliot’s voiceover in Ram’s “Guts. Glory. Ram,” or Ricardo Montalban for Chrysler. Others are only remembered for their incredulity, like when Eddie Murphy promoted the Toyota Celica or Bruce Willis showed off Subaru’s Outback and Legacy in Japan.
And as the years have continued and social media makes it easy to get attached to the rich and famous, celebrity endorsements are still being used. Some are as simple as flashy commercials, while others are major licensing and merchandising deals.
Here’s a look at some of the more recent partnerships between carmakers and their handpicked celebrities.