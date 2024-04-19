Tesla is recalling thousands of Cybertrucks to fix faulty accelerators

Tesla has recalled 3,878 Cybertruck electric pickups to address accelerator pedals that can dislodge and become trapped, increasing the risk of a crash.

The defect applies to all Cybertruck vehicles made between November 13, 2023, and April 4, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Tesla has received notice of two customer claims related to the issue, which has become widely talked about on TikTok and Tesla forums. Tesla briefly paused deliveries of the Cybertruck on Saturday.

The automaker said that when high force is applied to the Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal, it may dislodge and become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal. The issue was caused by the “unapproved” use of soap to help install the pad onto the accelerator pedal, according to Tesla.

It’s just the latest in a long line of the truck’s issues; just days ago, a Cybertruck owner revealed that his truck essentially became a paperweight after taking it through a carwash.

Tesla will replace or rework the accelerator pedals free of charge, and the EV maker noted that Cybertrucks under construction have been equipped with new components. Electric pickups already en route to (or arrived at) delivery centers will be fixed before customers receive them.

The recall provides an exclusive glance at deliveries of the Cybertruck, which first went on sale in late November and has crossed at least 2 million orders, according to a crowd-sourced tracker. Tesla doesn’t separate all of its cars by model when it announces quarterly sales data, instead grouping the Cybertruck, Model X, and Model S into one category.

Tesla stock dropped more than 1% in pre-market trading Friday morning, hitting as low as $147 per share and marking an almost 40% in 2024. The stock hit a new 52-week low on Thursday when it dropped to $148.70 per share after investors and analysts were left worried by a string of bad news coming out of the company.

The company has announced sweeping layoffs and the resignations of two top leaders, poor first quarter sales, and changes in strategy related to a long-promised affordable electric car — the Model 2 — in favor of a self-driving robotaxi over the last month. Tesla also asked investors to approve CEO Elon Musk’s massive compensation package that was struck down by a Delaware judge earlier this year.

“The moment of truth has now arrived for Elon Musk and Tesla” ahead of next week, when it reports earnings for the first-quarter of 2024, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Friday. Ives added that, despite Wedbush maintaining its outperform rating, “the clock has struck midnight” for CEO Elon Musk to outline a new strategic plan.