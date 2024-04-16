Elon Musk's Tesla is having a brutal 2024. Here's how it went wrong

Elon Musk’s Tesla has had a rough start to the year.

Tesla stock has fallen about 37% so far in 2024, making Tesla one of the worst performers in the S&P 500, only matched by Boeing and insurance company Globe Life — the later of which is being targeted by short-sellers and has dropped 54%.

Advertisement

The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker’s sales have taken a dive, while production has been slammed by unexpected factory shutdowns and planned renovations. It’s facing rising competition in China from local automakers and more legal action in the U.S. And the ever-distracted Musk isn’t making things easier on his EV company.

Tesla’s “nightmare” of a first quarter, as Wedbush analyst Dan Ives described it, was followed by a sweeping round of layoffs this week, which impacted at least 14,000 employees across almost every division.

“[W]e have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally,” Musk told staff Sunday night. “There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle.”

Here’s where it all went wrong.