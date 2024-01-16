Elon Musk says he wants more control of Tesla — or he'll build AI and robots somewhere else

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and self-described Chief Troll Officer of X (formerly known as Twitter), has said he’d like more control over his electric vehicle business — 25% to be exact.

Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections

Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections CC Share Subtitles Off

English Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections

“I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control,” he said Monday on X. “Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned. Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The newfound desire for more control over Tesla is a reversal from the executive’s move in 2022 to sell off 22 million shares of the company in order to raise cash for his acquisition of Twitter — a decision that reduced his stake in the company from 17% to about 13%.

Advertisement

Now Musk wants to up his stake in the EV business as it expands into AI and robotics. The company said in July 2023 that it was investing up to $1 billion in Project Dojo, a supercomputer with machine learning capabilities. Meanwhile, Optimus, the humanoid made through Tesla’s robotics division, was unveiled in 2022.

Advertisement

A bigger stake in Tesla would mean Musk would get a bigger payout from the company just as it’s facing a lawsuit arguing that the CEO’s pay package — 40,000 times the median Tesla salary — is unfairly high.

Tesla stock was up 0.25% to $219.44 in midday trading Tuesday, after a brutal day to close last week saw it lose $36 billion in market value. The company has lost almost $100 billion in market capitalization so far this year.