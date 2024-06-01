Elon Musk's Tesla pay, YouTube's ad problem, and a $25,000 Jeep EV: The most popular tech stories

Stellantis plans to sell a $25,000, fully-electric Jeep in the United States “very soon” to boost sales, according to CEO Carlos Tavares.



Tavares, speaking at a Bernstein investor conference in New York on Wednesday, said the new electric vehicle would be feasible because the company already sells low-price EVs at a profit in other markets. He pointed to the Citroën e-C3, an electric hatchback that goes for about $25,200 in Europe.

