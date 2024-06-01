Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Elon Musk's Tesla pay, YouTube's ad problem, and a $25,000 Jeep EV: The most popular tech stories

Tech & Innovation

Elon Musk's Tesla pay, YouTube's ad problem, and a $25,000 Jeep EV: The most popular tech stories

Plus, leaked Google documents frustrate internet experts: "We’ve been lied to"

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s Tesla pay, YouTube&#39;s ad problem, and a $25,000 Jeep EV: The most popular tech stories
Image: PixieMe (Shutterstock), Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images), Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Tesla, Slaven Vlasic/The New York Times (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Hyundai
YouTube is becoming unwatchable after a crackdown on ad blockers

YouTube is becoming unwatchable after a crackdown on ad blockers

an image of a youtube ad
Image: PixieMe (Shutterstock)

YouTube has been at war with ad blockers for quite some time now and has employed various tactics to keep users off those extensions. Its most recent defense strategy is to skip right to the end of the video you're playing. If you try replaying it, it'll do that again. If you tap anywhere on the timeline, your video will buffer indefinitely. Here's what it looks like in action.

Read More

A $25,000 Jeep EV is coming to the U.S. 'very soon,' Stellantis boss says

A $25,000 Jeep EV is coming to the U.S. ‘very soon,’ Stellantis boss says

Jeep plans to bring its first-ever electric vehicle to the U.S. market later this year.
Jeep plans to bring its first-ever electric vehicle to the U.S. market later this year.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Stellantis plans to sell a $25,000, fully-electric Jeep in the United States “very soon” to boost sales, according to CEO Carlos Tavares.

Tavares, speaking at a Bernstein investor conference in New York on Wednesday, said the new electric vehicle would be feasible because the company already sells low-price EVs at a profit in other markets. He pointed to the Citroën e-C3, an electric hatchback that goes for about $25,200 in Europe.

Read More

A Tesla Cybertruck sent its owner to the hospital before he could even drive it

A Tesla Cybertruck sent its owner to the hospital before he could even drive it

Tesla Cybertruck
Photo: Tesla

The Tesla Cybertruck's launch has been far from smooth, to say the least. We've heard about the time a car wash bricked a Cybertruck, the frunk's taste for fingers and that coolant leaks aren't covered by the warranty even if you've only driven 35 miles since taking delivery. Those are all legitimate problems that anyone would be rightfully upset about experiencing, but the most concerning problem people appear to be having is with just how sharp the body panels can be. One new Cybertruck owner even ended up in the hospital after cutting his wrist during delivery.

Read More

'Shame on them': Tesla and Elon Musk are pushing back against groups opposing the CEO's $46 billion pay

‘Shame on them’: Tesla and Elon Musk are pushing back against groups opposing the CEO’s $46 billion pay

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit in November 2023.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit in November 2023.
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/The New York Times (Getty Images)

As Tesla's annual shareholders meeting approaches, the company is ramping up its pushback against groups asking investors to vote against Elon Musk's $46 billion compensation package.

Read More

Leaked Google documents frustrate internet experts: 'We've been lied to'

Leaked Google documents frustrate internet experts: ‘We’ve been lied to’

Google leak shows it might be lying about its Search algorithm
Google leak shows it might be lying about its Search algorithm

Internal Google documents leaked this week revealed that the company's Search Division may be using data to rank websites in a way that's at odds with its public statements.

Read More

Tesla is getting ready to launch its Full Self-Driving software in China

Tesla is getting ready to launch its Full Self-Driving software in China

A rollout of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology in China may help boost its flagging electric vehicle sales.
A rollout of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology in China may help boost its flagging electric vehicle sales.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Barely one-month after Elon Musk visited Beijing to meet with officials about deploying Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) technology in China, the company is reportedly set to register its software with local authorities.

Read More

Elon Musk's $46 billion payday will be decided by Tesla investors. Here's what to know

Elon Musk’s $46 billion payday will be decided by Tesla investors. Here’s what to know


In just a few weeks, Tesla shareholders will be able to decide the future of the world's largest electric vehicle company.

Read more

An EV meme stock is tanking on abysmal earnings

An EV meme stock is tanking on abysmal earnings

A Faraday Future FF91 electric vehicle is displayed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5, 2023.
A Faraday Future FF91 electric vehicle is displayed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5, 2023.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

The electric vehicle industry's one and only "meme stock" was down in the dumps Wednesday, as Faraday Future Intelligent Electric faces a bumpy road through 2024.

Read More

Google leak shows it might be lying about its Search algorithm

Google leak shows it might be lying about its Search algorithm

Google leak shows it might be lying about its Search algorithm
Experts dove into 2,500 pages of leaked documents showing which information Google collects from websites and users

Forget Tesla's struggles: EVs are growing in the U.S.

Forget Tesla’s struggles: EVs are growing in the U.S.

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Photo: Hyundai

From layoffs at Tesla, Rivian and others to big price cuts on the Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, Hertz selling off its fleet of electric vehicles, Tesla's deliveries being down and even Volkswagen delaying the ID7's U.S. launch, it could be easy to get the impression that the EV industry is dying. As Bloomberg argues, though, it's much more likely that we're instead looking at "an adolescent industry on the verge of its next growth spurt." Especially if you remove Tesla from the picture.

Read More

