Elon Musk's Tesla pay, YouTube's ad problem, and a $25,000 Jeep EV: The most popular tech stories

YouTube has been at war with ad blockers for quite some time now and has employed various tactics to keep users off those extensions. Its most recent defense strategy is to skip right to the end of the video you’re playing. If you try replaying it, it’ll do that again. If you tap anywhere on the timeline, your video will buffer indefinitely. Here’s what it looks like in action.
Stellantis plans to sell a $25,000, fully-electric Jeep in the United States “very soon” to boost sales, according to CEO Carlos Tavares.
Tavares, speaking at a Bernstein investor conference in New York on Wednesday, said the new electric vehicle would be feasible because the company already sells low-price EVs at a profit in other markets. He pointed to the Citroën e-C3, an electric hatchback that goes for about $25,200 in Europe.
The Tesla Cybertruck’s launch has been far from smooth, to say the least. We’ve heard about the time a car wash bricked a Cybertruck, the frunk’s taste for fingers and that coolant leaks aren’t covered by the warranty even if you’ve only driven 35 miles since taking delivery. Those are all legitimate problems that anyone would be rightfully upset about experiencing, but the most concerning problem people appear to be having is with just how sharp the body panels can be. One new Cybertruck owner even ended up in the hospital after cutting his wrist during delivery.
‘Shame on them’: Tesla and Elon Musk are pushing back against groups opposing the CEO’s $46 billion pay
As Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting approaches, the company is ramping up its pushback against groups asking investors to vote against Elon Musk’s $46 billion compensation package.
Internal Google documents leaked this week revealed that the company’s Search Division may be using data to rank websites in a way that’s at odds with its public statements.
Barely one-month after Elon Musk visited Beijing to meet with officials about deploying Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) technology in China, the company is reportedly set to register its software with local authorities.
The electric vehicle industry’s one and only “meme stock” was down in the dumps Wednesday, as Faraday Future Intelligent Electric faces a bumpy road through 2024.
Experts dove into 2,500 pages of leaked documents showing which information Google collects from websites and users
From layoffs at Tesla, Rivian and others to big price cuts on the Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, Hertz selling off its fleet of electric vehicles, Tesla’s deliveries being down and even Volkswagen delaying the ID7's U.S. launch, it could be easy to get the impression that the EV industry is dying. As Bloomberg argues, though, it’s much more likely that we’re instead looking at “an adolescent industry on the verge of its next growth spurt.” Especially if you remove Tesla from the picture.