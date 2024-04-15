Read Tesla CEO Elon Musk's leaked layoffs memo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk informed workers over the weekend that thousands of them will soon lose their jobs, according to a leaked memo to staff. Although Musk didn’t disclose an exact number, at least 14,000 workers are expected to have their roles slashed.

The memo follows months of speculation over potential cuts at the electric vehicle maker, which ramped up over the weekend, according to multiple reports. In February, Tesla began asking mangers to identify which jobs on their teams were essential.

The company employs more than 140,000 people around the world, with factories in China and Germany as well as its U.S. locations. Before these cuts, Tesla employed about 8 times as many people as it did in 2016. According to the leaked memo, more than 10% of employees will be laid off.

Read the full memo Elon Musk sent Tesla employees below: