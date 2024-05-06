'Elon Musk has let us down': Tesla enters its fourth week of layoffs

In This Story TSLA -3.66%

Elon Musk’s “absolutely hardcore” layoffs won’t stop coming as Tesla employees announce their terminations on social media.

Well over a dozen Tesla employees took to LinkedIn on Monday to tell their networks they are now out of a job. It was unclear Monday afternoon how many workers have been affected by the latest round of job cuts. While at least one worker said they were directly informed by their manager, it’s likely that many found out by email.

“You will not need to perform any further work and therefore will no longer have access to Tesla systems and physical locations,” an email shared by one now-former Tesla worker said. “We understand this news is difficult and are committed to supporting you through this transition,” the email continued, before informing them that additional information would be sent within 48 hours.

The most recent round of layoffs appears to have affected workers in a range of areas: service advisers, human resource workers, product engineers, industrializing engineers, and more.

“As of 7:24 PM last night, Elon Musk incorporated me into their massive layoff crew costing me my career, my health benefits, and my sanity,” one now-former Tesla employee wrote Monday on LinkedIn . “Nothing but an email to make us aware of how disposable we were as employees.”

“We have families... small little ones we are depended on to provide for. #TESLA & #elonmusk has let us down in so many more ways then one,” they added.

The latest spate of layoffs mark the fourth consecutive week of firings at the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla last month said it would cut “more than 10%” of its 140,000-person strong global workforce, or at least 14,000 workers at minimum. But Musk had reportedly pushed to lay off about 20% of the company — an amount, he reasoned, that would match Tesla’s sales decline between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

In an email to senior Tesla executives last month, Musk said he wanted to be “absolutely hardcore” about headcount reductions.

More than 20,000 people may have been laid off in that first round of headcount reductions, Bloomberg reported last month. Summer internship offers have been revoked just weeks before their start dates. Almost the entire Supercharger division has been cut, despite Tesla being a major player in the EV charging industry, and the public policy team has been greatly reduced.

At least six high-profile executives have either already resigned or reportedly plan to later this year, including former senior vice president of powertrain and energy Drew Baglino and senior director of human resources for North America Allie Arebalo.