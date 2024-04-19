Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Autos

Mass layoffs, Elon Musk wants his $56 billion back, and EV demand slows: Tesla news roundup

Plus, Tesla stock hits new 52-week low, and high-level executives resign

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Mass layoffs, Elon Musk wants his $56 billion back, and EV demand slows: Tesla news roundup
Graphic: Images: Mario Anzuoni, Brandon Bell, Leon Neal, Mandel Ngan and Alain Jocard/ AFP

Tesla is having a very rough 2024, although casual investors and observers don’t really have to look back further than just the past few days, which have wrecked the company’s stock price.

Tesla stock hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank analysts joined others in slashing their ratings and price targets for the electric vehicle maker. Shares had already been sinking after CEO Elon Musk on Sunday announced that at least 14,000 workers would be laid off this week, according to a leaked memo to Tesla’s 140,000 global employees. The slew of layoffs confirmed previous concerns that Tesla is grappling with an EV demand problem, according to JPMorgan analysts.

Things were only worsened when two executives — Andrew Baglino, Tesla’s head of energy engineering and powertrain, and Rohan Patel, who oversaw public policy and business development — announced their resignations on Monday.

On Wednesday, Tesla reignited the debate over Musk’s $56 billion compensation package when it announced a shareholder proposal to re-approve it — albeit at a slightly smaller $47 billion. A Delaware state judge had shot down the plan earlier this year, wiping out some of Musk’s net worth. Oh, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth surpassed Musk’s by a narrow $1 billion margin.

Check out highlights from a busy week in Tesla news.

Tesla wants Elon Musk to get his $56 billion pay package back

Tesla wants Elon Musk to get his $56 billion pay package back

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been paid for “any of his work for Tesla” since 2018, according to the company.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been paid for “any of his work for Tesla” since 2018, according to the company.
Photo: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Tesla asked investors to “restore shareholder democracy” by ratifying CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package that was struck down by a Delaware judge in January. The plan was the largest executive compensation package in history and — briefly — made him the the world’s richest person. Read More

Tesla stock just hit a new 52-week low after analysts said investors may start ‘tossing in the towel’

Tesla stock just hit a new 52-week low after analysts said investors may start ‘tossing in the towel’

Tesla has wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in market capitalization in 2024.
Tesla has wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in market capitalization in 2024.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Tesla stock fell to a new 52-week low, just days before Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company is set to report full earnings for the first quarter of 2024.

Read More

Tesla’s layoffs ‘leave no doubt’ that Elon Musk has an EV demand problem, JPMorgan says

Tesla’s layoffs ‘leave no doubt’ that Elon Musk has an EV demand problem, JPMorgan says

Tesla delivered 386,810 electric vehicles over the first three months of 2024
Tesla delivered 386,810 electric vehicles over the first three months of 2024
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Consider Tesla’s sweeping layoffs a result of declining demand for its electric vehicles, according to JPMorgan analysts.

Read More

Mark Zuckerberg has passed Elon Musk as the world’s third-richest person as Tesla stock hits new lows

Mark Zuckerberg has passed Elon Musk as the world’s third-richest person as Tesla stock hits new lows

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (right)
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (right)
Photo: Mandel Ngan and Alain Jocard/ AFP (Getty Images)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is officially wealthier than Elon Musk as Tesla’s rapidly dropping stock tanks Musk’s net worth.

Read More

Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologizes for ‘incorrectly low’ severance packages after mass layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologizes for ‘incorrectly low’ severance packages after mass layoffs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a rare apology to ex-workers on Thursday.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a rare apology to ex-workers on Thursday.
Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said some severance packages sent to some of the more than 14,000 Tesla employees laid off this week were “incorrectly” low.

Read More

Tesla stock slides after mass layoffs as its market cap falls below $500 billion

Tesla stock slides after mass layoffs as its market cap falls below $500 billion

Tesla laid off “more than 10%” of its global workforce Sunday.
Tesla laid off “more than 10%” of its global workforce Sunday.
Photo: Dean Mouhataropoulos (Getty Images)

Tesla stock continued its months-long descent after mass layoffs swept through the company’s operations in Texas and top executives resigned.

Read More

Elon Musk’s Tesla is having a brutal 2024. Here’s how it went wrong

Elon Musk’s Tesla is having a brutal 2024. Here’s how it went wrong

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. He laid off thousands of Tesla employees the next day.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. He laid off thousands of Tesla employees the next day.
Photo: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Elon Musk’s Tesla has had a rough start to the year.

The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker’s sales have taken a dive, while production has been slammed by unexpected factory shutdowns and planned renovations. It’s facing rising competition in China from local automakers and more legal action in the U.S. And the ever-distracted Musk isn’t making things easier on his EV company.

Here’s where it all went wrong.

Read More

Elon Musk says Tesla will lay off 10% of its workforce

Elon Musk says Tesla will lay off 10% of its workforce

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company is preparing for its next “growth cycle.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company is preparing for its next “growth cycle.”
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

Tesla is cutting “more than 10%” of its global workforce following an abysmal first fiscal quarter that saw the electric vehicle maker fall far short of Wall Street’s sales expectations, CEO Elon Musk announced, citing a “duplication of roles” across its operations.

Read More

Read Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s leaked layoffs memo

Read Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s leaked layoffs memo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told workers on Sunday that thousands of them would lose their jobs
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told workers on Sunday that thousands of them would lose their jobs
Photo: Omar Marques (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk informed workers over the weekend that thousands of them will soon lose their jobs, according to a leaked memo to staff. Although Musk didn’t disclose an exact number, at least 14,000 workers are expected to have their roles slashed.

Read the memo 

Tesla is losing top executives as it lays off thousands of workers

Tesla is losing top executives as it lays off thousands of workers

Image for article titled Mass layoffs, Elon Musk wants his $56 billion back, and EV demand slows: Tesla news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Two of Tesla’s executives — including one of just four executive leaders — resigned from the company this week as more than 14,000 workers were laid off.

Read More

