Caroline Ellison doesn't think she deserves prison time for the FTX collapse

In This Story SPR

Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, is asking for no jail time despite pleading guilty to seven charges.



DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Ellison, who dated Bankman-Fried, is staring down a maximum sentence of 110 years in prison but struck a deal with prosecutors after testifying against her ex-boyfriend and former boss. She copped to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Advertisement

“Caroline Ellison is a young person of enormous talent and promise, with a deep commitment to helping others,” her lawyers said in a Tuesday sentencing memorandum, according to Business Insider.

Advertisement

Ellison, 29, is “focused on rebuilding her life and resolving the civil cases and other consequences arising from her acts at Alameda Research,” the lawyers said.

Advertisement

“Caroline is engaged in volunteer work and writing projects (unrelated to FTX) including a math textbook and works of fiction,” her lawyers added. She is scheduled to be sentenced on September 24.



Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven criminal counts.

Advertisement

Ellis testified at Bankman-Fried’s trial that her former boss and boyfriend corrupted her values. She also admitted they both lied for years.

When the company failed, she said she “felt this sense of relief that I didn’t have to lie anymore, and that I could start taking responsibility even though I felt indescribably bad.”