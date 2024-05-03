11 celebrities who made it big in business

Celebrities are just like us — except famous. But unlike many of us, they’re sometimes able to parlay their large platforms into successful business ventures. The actor Ryan Reynolds, for instance, was able to use some of the money he got from being a big box office draw to invest in the telecommunications firm Mint Mobile. T-Mobile this week finalized a deal to buy Mint Mobile for $1.3 billion — and Reynolds could make $300 million from the sale.

Advertisement

He’s not the only star to notch big business wins. Check out some more.

