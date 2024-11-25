Airlines

Workers at one of America's biggest airports are on strike just before Thanksgiving

The work stoppage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is pushing for higher wages and better working conditions

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

As America’s busiest-ever Thanksgiving flying period begins, workers at one airport are throwing a wrench into operations with a work stoppage. The Associated Press reports that the strike, a 24-hour labor action at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, has been initiated by service workers employed by ABM and Prospect Airport Service in pursuit of better wages and working conditions.

Suggested Reading

U.S. stocks give up morning gains to close mixed
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Bank of America CEO signals potential stablecoin launch
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

U.S. stocks give up morning gains to close mixed
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Bank of America CEO signals potential stablecoin launch
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Airport service workers make holiday travel possible by keeping airports safe, clean, and running,” their union, Service Employees International Union, said in a statement to Charlotte-area CW affiliate WCCB. The striking workers are the ones who handle trash disposal and the escort of wheelchair-using passengers.

Advertisement

Related Content

Winter Storm Blair has led to hundreds of flight cancellations across the Midwest and East Coast
Japan Airlines hit by major cyberattack, leading to massive delays

Related Content

Winter Storm Blair has led to hundreds of flight cancellations across the Midwest and East Coast
Japan Airlines hit by major cyberattack, leading to massive delays

WBTV, the Charlotte-area affiliate for CBS, reported last week that the workers voted to take the action because many of them are worried about increasing living costs. Forty percent of members polled said they were experiencing housing insecurity.

Advertisement

They do not handle flight operations, and the flight-tracking website FlightAware shows that Charlotte Douglas has no cancellations and few runway delays. It is North Carolina’s largest airport, and among U.S. airports, it’s the ninth-largest, a major hub for American Airlines and a frequent stop for flyers traveling throughout the southeast.

Advertisement

As part of their work stoppage, WCCB reports, the workers will hold a “Strikesgiving” potluck for those on the picket line that union officials say will take the “place of the Thanksgiving meal that many of the workers won’t be able to afford later this week.”