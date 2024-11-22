The TSA says more people than ever are expected to fly this Thanksgiving

The Transportation Safety Administration says that it is expecting to screen a record 18.3 million passengers in U.S. airports this Thanksgiving.



“This holiday season is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods on record, and the vigilant people of the Transportation Security Administration stand ready to ensure the security and ease of travel,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Many members of the TSA workforce will be on duty throughout Thanksgiving Day and week and I am immensely grateful for their selfless dedication and professionalism.”

The agency is expecting the busiest travel days to be the Tuesday and Wednesday before the Thursday holiday, with the most people taking their return flights the following Sunday.

Besides asking passengers to be patient in jam-packed security lines, the TSA is asking flyers to be careful with how they pack the dishes that they might be bringing with them to their Thanksgiving meals.

“All liquids, gels and aerosols must be 3.4 ounces or less when packed in a carry-on bag,” it said. “Certain foods, such as gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam and preserves – which are considered liquids or gels – must be packed in a checked bag if they exceed 3.4 ounces. If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, it is a liquid, aerosol or gel and must be packed in your checked bag if it exceeds the 3.4-ounce limit.”

A record number of people are also expected to be driving their way to Thanksgiving, says AAA.