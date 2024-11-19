Thanksgiving travel is expected to set new records

A record-breaking number of Americans are set to travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving weekend, according to AAA.

Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know CC Share Subtitles Off

English Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599. Here's what you need to know

The automobile association estimates that 79.9 million travelers will journey from home this Thanksgiving — a 1.7 million increase from last year. That’s in part because AA is now counting the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving in its travel estimates.

Advertisement

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, said in a press release. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that.”

Advertisement

Barber continued, “AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.”



Advertisement

Among the almost 80 million people set to travel, 71.74 million are estimated to travel by car, 5.84 million are likely to travel by air, and 2.28 million fall into AAA’s “other” category, which includes buses, trains, and even cruises. Cruises over the holidays have jumped in popularity, with a 20% year-over-year increase compared to last Thanksgiving.

AAA also said those driving should brace for heavy traffic, except on Thanksgiving Day itself, when traffic is supposed to be the lightest.

Advertisement

If you’re heading out before Thursday, AAA recommends traveling during the morning, and the same goes for travel on the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.