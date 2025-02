OpenAI and Google kicked off the week by releasing competing multimodal artificial intelligence products. On Monday, OpenAI announced its flagship model ChatGPT-4o — a multimodal chatbot that can see, hear, and have real-time conversations. On its heels, Google unveiled a prototype of its AI assistant that it says can see through a user’s phone and other objects like smart glasses.

