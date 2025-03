OpenAI kicked off its “12 Days of OpenAI” on Thursday by announcing the full version of its o1 model which it called the “smartest model in the world.”

The artificial intelligence startup also announced a new, $200-a-month subscription tier called ChatGPT Pro. With ChatGPT Pro, users get unlimited access to the startup’s AI models and tools, including a more advanced version of o1.

Read about this and more in this week’s AI news roundup.