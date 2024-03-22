The cheapest car lease in America

Everything is insanely expensive in the U.S. right now, and I’m a sucker for a good deal, so I figure y’all will be happy to hear that the cheapest lease deal in America right now is on the impressive Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE. Apparently, Hyundai sent an unadvertised bulletin to dealers saying the 2024 IONIQ 6 SE can be leased for $0 down, and $239 per month. This deal is only offered until April 1, 2024, so if you’ve been waiting for a sign to get into a new EV, this is it.



A lease deal this affordable is usually limited to super cheap subcompact cars, but the IONIQ 6 is a compelling electrified family sedan with distinctive looks, a solid array of features, and a 240-mile range in the rear-wheel-drive models that are eligible for this deal. The IONIQ 6 SE comes standard with desirable features like heated front seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, blind spot monitors, parking sensors, collision avoidance systems, automated cruise control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and two-zone automatic climate control. These standard features contribute to make this an even better deal. Cars Direct originally reported this incredible lease deal, saying:

The IONIQ 6 is now the cheapest vehicle you can lease in America based on over 540 incentives we analyzed. With an effective cost of $249 a month, the $43,000 EV is over $100 per month more affordable than a 2024 Toyota Corolla LE in Southern California ($382 based on $299 for 36 months with $2,999 at signing).

This lease deal is a 24-month lease, at $239 per month with a mileage limit of 12,000 miles per year, and only requires the first month’s payment at the time of signing. That monthly cost is lower than my current car payment on my 2017 Mini, and the IONIQ 6 is bigger and speedier. At this price I wouldn’t even warn someone about navigating their charging situation before signing the deal since it’s so cheap and it’s such a short lease that you might as well just go for it and ask questions later.



Be forewarned, however; this deal is not advertised publicly, so dealers may not be particularly excited to deliver on it. Hyundai is pushing higher trims and AWD versions of the IONIQ 6 that do lease at slightly higher prices, and if more options, more range, or AWD are on your wishlist, Hyundai still offers great prices on IONIQ 6s with those features, they’re just not as affordable as this lease deal on base IONIQ 6 SEs.



Another expense to consider before signing the lease is insurance prices. Insurance is absurdly expensive at the moment, and the cost to insure a brand new car will likely be quite high, so make certain to factor insurance premiums into your budget. Best of luck to all you bargain hunters out there!



A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.