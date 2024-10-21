Chick-fil-A is launching a family-friendly app to drive sales

In This Story GOOGL -0.07%

Chick-fil-A has a plan to keep customers entertained as they savor their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries: a new app.

The Chick-fil-A Play app will launch on Nov. 18 and will feature a variety of content, including an original animated series, scripted podcasts, games, recipes, and e-books — all designed to entertain families, the company shared in an email to Quartz.

“We’re not looking for heads-down, solo screen scrolling,” said Dustin Britt, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of brand strategy. “Everything on the Chick-fil-A Play App is designed to encourage more talking, laughing, and playing together both online and in-person.”

With the Chick-fil-A Play App, the fast-food chain said it aims to drive sales while fostering family bonding through free, safe, and engaging content. For instance, families will be able to watch animated shows set in the world of Evergreen Hills, featuring the chain’s beloved cows. The shows are formatted for easy viewing on TVs or tablets. In previous years, the company had shared animated shorts on YouTube.

Chick-fil-A’s latest venture into the digital space continues a significant shift for the third-largest U.S.-based restaurant brand by sales. In late August, Chick-fil-A was reportedly launching a streaming service focused on family-friendly reality TV. The company has also experimented with branded merchandise, such as sleeping bags designed to look like its chicken sandwich packaging, and launched Pennycake, an offshoot brand of family-oriented games and puzzles.

Earlier this month, the chain announced plans to expand into Asia, with its first restaurant set to open in Singapore in 2025. The venture marks the start of a $75 million investment into that country over the next decade. The chain also plans to grow its presence in Canada and Puerto Rico. Furthermore, Chick-fil-A has been working to improve its drive-thru efficiency, something that gained notable attention on social media during the pandemic.