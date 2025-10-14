A version of this article originally appeared in Quartz’s members-only Weekend Brief newsletter. Quartz members get access to exclusive newsletters and more. Sign up here.

Chinese automakers have pulled off one of the fastest industrial takeovers in modern history, building 70% of the world's electric vehicles and selling cars so advanced that Ford's CEO spent six months driving a Chinese EV instead of his own company's products. American executives call it an existential threat. But they're running out of time to do anything about it.

The gap between Chinese and American EVs keeps widening even as both sides struggle. Ford announced in August that it's finally adopting manufacturing techniques that China mastered years ago, but it still won't have a competitive $30,000 electric truck until 2027. The federal tax credits that helped American buyers afford the currently much more than $30,000 EVs? Ended last month by a Trump administration that's supposed to be protecting Detroit.

China's EV makers face their own crisis. BYD, the Chinese automaker that dethroned Tesla as the world's top EV seller last year, saw a monthly sales drop for the first time in 18 months in September. It's not alone: China's auto industry is grappling with massive overcapacity, with more than half of its production capacity sitting idle. Beijing, meanwhile, is cracking down on the price wars that fueled growth.

Even with those issues, Chinese manufacturers dominate — and the gap isn't just about price. When Ford CEO Jim Farley test-drove a Xiaomi SU7 last year, he was blown away by what $30,000 buys in China: a sedan that accelerates faster than many Porsches, with a giant touch screen that controls your house lights and a built-in AI assistant. "It's fantastic," he said on a podcast. "I don't want to give it up."

In March, BYD unveiled five-minute charging that delivers 250 miles of range and an assisted driving system called "God's Eye." American EVs, by comparison, typically need 30 minutes of charging to get a similar range and still feel like regular cars that happen to be electric. Even Tesla's Elon Musk acknowledged the threat last year, saying Chinese automakers would "pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world" without trade barriers.

Those barriers are the only thing keeping Chinese EVs out of American driveways right now. The Biden administration imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, and the Trump administration has gone further, adding 54% tariffs on all Chinese goods and gutting EV tax credits that helped American buyers afford electric cars.

"As the words came out of Trump's mouth, they were probably drinking champagne in BYD headquarters," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told the New York Post after Trump's tariff announcement earlier this year. Ives said the trade taxes could cost U.S. auto brands as much as $100 billion per year while BYD gains room to expand in Europe, Mexico, and South America.

The irony is that Trump is trying to defeat a market that has already won. One in four cars sold globally this year will be electric, according to the International Energy Agency. But the Trump administration has frozen funding for EV charging infrastructure, eliminated the $7,500 federal tax credit for EV purchases, and spent months vilifying electric vehicles while boosting oil companies.

Trump’s policies won't stop the rest of the world from shifting to EVs. They just create more hurdles for American automakers already losing ground in every market that matters. And Washington's tariff wall won't hold forever. "I don't know what the timeframe is, but I don't think we can say 'no, they're not going to come to the U.S.,'" Ford's John Lawler told analysts in May.

The only thing that can stop Chinese EV makers now is themselves — and their own government. The domestic market, with about 50 manufacturers, is running out of buyers even as those companies compete with more and more price cuts. After five years of growth, BYD's sales fell 10% between May and August as Beijing cracked down on price wars and forced companies to pay suppliers faster. The solution? Go even harder on exporting. BYD now forecasts overseas sales will hit 20% of deliveries in 2025, up from under 10% in 2024.

The race isn't over, but the gap keeps growing. Chinese companies have two more years to flood global markets before Ford's cheaper truck arrives. American automakers risk being shut out of the electric future, not because they can't compete, but because by the time they're ready to try, the rest of the world will already be driving Chinese EVs.

Washington's tariffs won't change that. They'll just make sure Americans are the last to know what they're missing.