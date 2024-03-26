A.I.

The world's biggest chips producer is on a high-speed hiring spree

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to have 100,000 employees around the world in a few years

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
TSMC logo on a sign on the TSMC building in Hsinchu, Taiwan
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited (TSMC) at Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan on September 16, 2022.

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) recently re-entered the ranks of the 10 most valuable companies in the world — and it plans to ride its AI-fueled growth to a 100,000-strong global workforce, an executive says.

Suggested Reading

42% of Americans support tariffs despite rising prices, exec says
Walmart's CEO on what store managers making $600,000 does for business
Tesla stock soars as Elon Musk's time at DOGE nears an end
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

42% of Americans support tariffs despite rising prices, exec says
Walmart's CEO on what store managers making $600,000 does for business
Tesla stock soars as Elon Musk's time at DOGE nears an end
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The world’s largest semiconductor foundry currently has about 77,000 employees worldwide, but plans to reach 100,000 in the next few years, Lora Ho, the company’s senior vice president of human resources, told CNN.

Advertisement

Related Content

Intel stock is suddenly on a big run
Taiwan's deadly earthquake stopped chipmaking at TSMC

Related Content

Intel stock is suddenly on a big run
Taiwan's deadly earthquake stopped chipmaking at TSMC

TSMC and its subsidiaries had more than 56,000 employees around the world by the end of 2020. The chipmaker produces an estimated 90% of advanced chips in the world, and counts Nvidia and Apple as its clients. TSMC reported its largest profit decline since 2019 in its third-quarter results in October, pointing to weak demand for its clients’ consumer tech products, including smartphones and laptops. But the AI craze has led to a higher valuation and rising stock price for the company. TSMC stock is up about 37% so far this year.

Advertisement

“The surging AI-related demand in 2023 supports our already strong conviction that the structural demand for energy efficient computing will accelerate in an intelligent and connected world,” C.C. Wei, TSMC’s chief executive, said on an earnings call in January. “TSMC is a key enabler of AI applications. … Thus, the value of TSMC technology position is increasing, and we are all well-positioned to capture the major portion of the market.”

Advertisement

The chipmaker opened its first chip factory in Japan in February — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) — and is expected to start operations there later this year. It has also announced plans to open a second Japanese factory in the next few years, with both plants receiving a reported $20 billion in private sector investments. It is also expected to open a $40 million semiconductor site in Arizona, blaming a shortage of skilled workers.