How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Chipmakers are rushing to get Chips Act money before Biden's out. Here's who's finalized so far

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Emerging Technologies

Chipmakers are rushing to get Chips Act money before Biden's out. Here's who's finalized so far

Fourteen chipmakers including Intel and TSMC have finalized billions in Chips Act funding

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Joe Biden is blurry in the foreground standing at a mostly cut off podium, a sign that says "Project Funded by President Joe Biden's Chips and Science Act" is in focus behind him
U.S. President Joe Biden at Intel’s Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona.
Photo: Rebecca Noble (Getty Images)

As the Biden administration prepares to pass power to President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. chipmakers are rushing to finalize federal funding.

Advertisement

In 2022, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act to boost semiconductor manufacturing, research, and development in the U.S. The $280 billion package includes $52 billion in subsidies for chips.

However, Trump’s criticism of the Chips Act as a “bad” deal has made some worried chipmakers eager to finalize their funding before he enters office. The president-elect has said the U.S. should instead put tariffs on chips coming into the U.S.

“That chip deal is so bad, we put up billions of dollars for rich companies to come and borrow the money and build chip companies here, and they’re not going to give us the good companies anyway,” Trump said during an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan in October.

In order to finalize funding, the Commerce Deparment has had to complete due diligence for chipmakers including Intel (INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manfuacturing Company, and Micron (MU). The award will be disbursed based on each company’s completion of project milestones, the department said.

With Trump entering office this month, here are the chipmakers that have finalized Chips Act funding so far.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Polar Semiconductor

Polar Semiconductor

Polar Semiconductor signage and logo on a tan brick building
Polar Semiconductor facility in Bloomington, Minnesota on October 24, 2015.
Photo: TRIPPLAAR KRISTOFFER/SIPA (AP)

Polar Semiconductor was awarded up to $123 million in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Deparment announced in September.

Advertisement

The funding will support the expansion and modernization of the company’s facility for manufacturing sensor and power chips in Bloomington, Minnesota.

In May, the Commerce Department proposed up to $120 million in federal incentives for Polar Semiconductor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

outside of grey buildings of TSMC against a greyish sky with clouds
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in Phoenix, Arizona on January 24, 2023.
Photo: Caitlin O’Hara/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

TSMC Arizona, a subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), was awarded up to $6.6 billion in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in November.

Advertisement

The funding will support the chipmaker’s planned $65 billion investment in three greenfield fabrication sites in Phoenix, Arizona.

In April, the Commerce Department proposed up to $6.6 billion in direct funding for TSMC.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries

outside of GlobalFoundries facility with signage on the corner of a white building with blue-toned windows and leaves surround the frame of the photo
GlobalFoundries
Image: GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries (GFS) was awarded up to $1.5 billion in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in November.

Advertisement

The funding will support the company’s $13 billion investment over the next decade in its manufacturing sites in New York and Vermont.

In February, the Commerce Department proposed $1.5 billion in direct funding for GlobalFoundries.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab

Peter Beck wearing a black t-shirt and speaking with a microphone he's wearing on his head with his hand up
Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, California on October 28, 2024.
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Rocket Lab (RKLB), the parent company of space-grade solar cells provider SolAero Technologies, was awarded up to $23.9 million in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in November.

Advertisement

The funding will support the modernization and expansion of the company’s facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that is projected to increase Rocket Labs’ compound semiconductor production by 50% over the next three years.

In June, the Commerce Department proposed up to $23.9 million in direct funding for Rocket Lab.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

BAE Systems

BAE Systems

BAE Systems signage on a dull greyish building
BAE Systems’ Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in Cumbria on October 30, 2024.
Photo: Dave Nelson/PA Images (Getty Images)

BAE Systems (BAESY) Electronic Systems, a business unit of BAE Systems, was awarded up to $35.5 million in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in November.

Advertisement

The funding will support the modernization of BAE Systems’ Microelectronics Center in Nashua, New Hampshire. The company plans to quadruple its production capacity for Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) chips in the modernized center. MMIC chips are critical for advanced military aircraft and commercial satellite systems.

Last December, the Commerce Department proposed $35 million in federal incentives for BAE Systems.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Intel

Intel

Intel signage on a blue and white building
Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California on October 2, 2024.
Photo: Andrej Sokolow/dpa (Getty Images)

Intel was awarded up to $7.87 billion in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in November.

Advertisement

The funding will directly support Intel’s nearly $90 billion investment in the U.S. by the end of the decade, as part of its more than $100 billion expansion plan for fabrication and advanced packaging facilities in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon.

In May, the Commerce Department proposed up to $8.5 billion in direct funding for Intel.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Entegris

Entegris

Entegris signage and logo on a building with dark grey and light grey panels
Entegris headquarters in Billerica, Massachusetts on August 13, 2016.
Photo: TRIPPLAAR KRISTOFFER/SIPA (AP)

Entegris (ENTG) was awarded up to $77 million in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in December.

Advertisement

The funding will support the company’s construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Colorado Springs, Colorado for liquid filtration products and highly specializied containers called Front-Opening-Unified Pods (FOUPs) that are used to secure chip wafers during the transportation process.

In June, the Commerce Department proposed up to $75 million in direct funding for Entegris.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Absolics

Absolics

Absolics was awarded up to $75 million in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in December.

Advertisement

The funding will support the company’s construction of a 120,000 square-foot facility in Covington, Georgia. It will also go toward the development of substrates technology that is used in advanced chip packaging.

In May, the Commerce Department proposed up to $75 million in direct funding for Absolics.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Micron

Micron

Micron signage on a building with windows and panels
Micron offices in San Jose, California on December 17, 2024.
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Micron was awarded up to $6.17 billion in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in December.

Advertisement

The Chips Act funding will support Micron’s two-decade plan to invest $100 billion in New York and $25 billion in Idaho for advanced memory chip manufacturing.

In April, the Commerce Department proposed up to $6.14 billion in direct funding for Micron.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

GlobalWafers

GlobalWafers

GW logo in the background and GlobalWafers logo is displayed on a smartphone screen in the foreground
GlobalWafers
Illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

GlobalWafers was awarded up to $406 million in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in December.

Advertisement

The Chips Act funding will support the company’s construction of wafer manufacturing facilities in Texas and Missouri.

In July, the Commerce Department proposed up to $400 million in direct funding for GlobalWafers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

SK hynix

SK hynix

SK hynix logo on a glass door
SK hynix office in Seongnam, South Korea on October 20, 2020.
Photo: Ahn Young-joon (AP)

SK hynix was awarded up to $458 million in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in December.

Advertisement

The Chips Act funding will support the South Korean chipmaker’s investment of $3.87 billion in West Lafayette, Indiana for a memory packaging plant for AI chips and an advanced packaging fabrication, research, and development facility.

In August, the Commerce Department proposed up to $450 million in direct funding for SK hynix.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amkor

Amkor

Antony Blinken speaking in front of microphones in front of an Amkor Technology Philippines sign
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Amkor Technology in Manila, Philippines on March 19, 2024.
Photo: Evelyn Hockstein (AP)

Amkor Technology (AMKR) Arizona, a subsidiary of Amkor Technology, was awarded up to $407 million in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in December.

Advertisement

The Chips Act funding will support the company’s investment of $2 billion in a greenfield advanced packaging and test facility in Peoria, Arizona.

In July, the Commerce Department proposed up to $400 million in direct funding for Amkor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments signage on a brick building with trees under it
Texas Instruments office in Dallas, Texas on March 3, 2023.
Photo: LM Otero (AP)

Texas Instruments (TXN) was awarded up to $1.61 billion in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in December.

Advertisement

The Chips Act funding will support the company’s investment of more than $18 billion to construct two state-of-the-art chip facilities in Texas and one in Utah by the end of the decade.

In August, the Commerce Department proposed up to $1.6 billion in direct funding for Texas Instruments.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung flag flying outside a tall glass building
Samsung’s Seocho building in Seoul on October 8, 2024.
Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP (Getty Images)

Samsung was awarded up to $4.75 billion in direct funding under the Chips Act, the Commerce Department announced in December.

Advertisement

The Chips Act funding will support the South Korean chipmaker’s investment of more than $37 billion to expand its chip development and production facilities in Taylor and Austin, Texas in the coming years.

In April, the Commerce Department proposed up to $6.4 billion in direct funding for Samsung.

Advertisement