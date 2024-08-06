A.I.

Nvidia-partner SK Hynix will get $450 million in Chips Act funding for its facility in Indiana

The South Korean chipmaker is investing $3.87 billion in an advanced chip-packing facility in Indiana

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
red and orange logo of SK Hynix on glass door, there are blurry figures of people walking behind the door
Photo: Ahn Young-joon, File (AP)
In This Story
NVDA+0.30%

The Biden administration has now invested in all five of the world’s major chipmakers with its latest Chips and Science Act funding recipient.

Suggested Reading

The Nvidia panic, America's Bitcoin Reserve, and Trump's trade war hits stocks: Markets news roundup
Elon Musk's DOGE fans, Target's DEI lawsuit, and Trump's new trade war: Business news roundup
The 10 best SUVs to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Nvidia panic, America's Bitcoin Reserve, and Trump's trade war hits stocks: Markets news roundup
Elon Musk's DOGE fans, Target's DEI lawsuit, and Trump's new trade war: Business news roundup
The 10 best SUVs to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

South Korea-based SK Hynix will receive up to $450 million in proposed direct funding from the Chips Act, as well as $500 million in proposed loans, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. The proposed funding will build on SK Hynix’s $3.87 billion investment in a high-bandwidth memory (HBM) advanced chip-packaging and research and development facility in West Lafayette, Indiana. The plant, which will package memory chips for artificial intelligence products, is expected to create 1,000 new jobs.

Advertisement

Related Content

An Nvidia partner is raking in profits
A Nvidia partner's stock surged because Nvidia wants chips faster

Related Content

An Nvidia partner is raking in profits
A Nvidia partner's stock surged because Nvidia wants chips faster

“We are moving forward with the construction of the Indiana production base, working with the State of Indiana, Purdue University and our U.S. business partners to ultimately supply leading-edge AI memory products from West Lafayette,” SK Hynix chief executive Kwak Noh-Jung, said in a statement. “We look forward to establishing a new hub for AI technology, creating skilled jobs for Indiana and helping build a more robust, resilient supply chain for the global semiconductor industry.”

Advertisement

SK Hynix has a partnership with chipmaking leader Nvidia to supply it with HBM chips, which, combined with Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs), are used for training leading generative AI models.

Advertisement

In July, SK Hynix reported its highest quarterly profit in six years for the second quarter of 2024, driven by AI chip demand. The chipmaker, which is one of the top HBM chip producers in the world, reported second-quarter revenues of 16.4 trillion won ($11.9 billion), and an operating profit of 5.5 trillion won ($4 billion). Second-quarter revenue was at an “all-time high,” and operating profit hit 5 trillion won ($3.6 billion) for the first time since 2018 “during the semiconductor super boom,” SK Hynix said.