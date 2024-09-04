Chipotle unitards are coming

This Halloween, Chipotle wants to spice things up and do more than just feed customers; it wants to dress them, too.



The burrito maker has joined forces with Spirit Halloween, North America’s largest Halloween retailer, to launch its first-ever costume collection, it said in statement on Wednesday. The publicity stunt takes inspiration from the viral costume memes that both brands have tapped into in recent years.

Starting on September 6, customers can snag a costume that pays tribute to some of Chipotle’s iconic (and less-than-iconic) items, including: napkin, fork, water cup, burrito, and to-go bag. Each unitard is priced at $40 and will be available in sizes from adult small to XL.



The unitards, or full-body suits, will be up for grabs on Spirit Halloween’s website and at select locations across the U.S., including Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Customers in Canada can buy a costume online, while supplies last.

Through the collaboration, the companies are trying to monetize the somewhat-dated quirky costume memes inspired by Spirit Halloween’s bags. Two years ago, Chipotle jumped on the bandwagon with a fictional “Chipotle Fork” and a “Chipotle Napkin” unitard, which collectively garnered over 700,000 engagements online, the company said.

But that’s not all – Chipotle says it is brewing up another “scarily great offer” for customers next month, with those details still under wraps. The company once gave away free food to customers who dressed in tin foil — like a burrito — on October 31, however the company has since watered down that promotion into a partial discount.

Let’s take a look at the five unitards Chipotle is offering this Halloween: