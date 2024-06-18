Chipotle's 50-for-1 stock split is coming. Here's what to know

In This Story CMG +1.75%

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock reached a new 52-week high, up nearly 1.2% to $3,408 shortly after the market opened Tuesday morning, as the company’s historic stock split is almost here. The burrito chain’s 50-for-1 stock split will be one of the biggest splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

Investors who hold Chipotle stock at the end of trading on Tuesday, June 18, will receive additional shares in their portfolio. The 50-for-1 split means that for every share held, investors will receive an additional 49 shares after the close of trading on June 25. Trading of shares on a post-split basis will begin on June 26.

Advertisement

What is a stock split?

The stock split makes shares more affordable for investors. Share prices are divided on an equivalent basis, so the split does not directly change the total dollar value of the investment. In a stock split, the company increases the number of shares, which reduces the share price. The total dollar value of all shares outstanding remains the same and doesn’t affect the company’s valuation.

Advertisement

To put it simply, it’s like dividing a pie into 10 pieces or 15 pieces: You still have the same amount of pie. In the same way, Chipotle’s current stockholders will receive a higher number of shares at lower prices.

Hypothetically, if an investor owns Chipotle stock for $3,500, he or she will receive 50 shares worth $70 each after the stock split. Chipotle has around 27.4 million shares outstanding.

Advertisement

Chipotle reported strong earnings

The fast-casual restaurant chain, famous for its food experiments, recently tried out a new avocado-cutting robot. The company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, in part thanks to its rebranding and reintroduction of its Braised Beef Barbacoa and Al Pastor Chicken menu items.

Advertisement

Moreover, it reported a 14% increase in revenue and a restaurant sales increase of 7%. In the last quarter, the company opened 47 restaurants, 43 of which have “Chipotlane” drive-thrus.