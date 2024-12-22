Christmas festivities and holiday deals, with no major earnings reports to watch this week

It’s Christmas week — a time for celebration, family reunions, and lots of delicious food. It also marks the end of a year dotted with developments that kept the stock market buzzing with excitement.

Artificial intelligence emerged as a game-changer, fueling optimism and reshaping industries. Meanwhile, shifting political dynamics, including the election of a new president, have set the stage for a fresh chapter of opportunities and challenges for investors.

As we soak in the festive spirit, let’s explore the key market trends shaping this holiday week for investors.

And please note that the New York Stock Exchange will close at 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday for Christmas Eve, and it will remain closed all day on Wednesday, December 25, for Christmas Day.

Retail giants Amazon, Walmart, and Target (TGT+4.11% ) are offering discounts across every category, giving shoppers the chance to score big on everything from electronics to popular toys. This year, top items include Apple (AAPL+0.75% ) Watches, Stanley (SWK+2.99% ) tumblers, candles, Nintendo (NTDOY-2.04% ) Switch consoles, Crocs (CROX+5.56% ), and Maybelline (LRLCY-0.88% ) mascara.

According to the latest retail report from the U.S. Commerce Department, consumer spending remained strong, rising by 0.7% in November. This increase was largely driven by auto sales and online shopping, particularly for sporting goods, books, and musical instruments.

No major earnings announcements

This week, there will be a few earnings announcements from various companies; however, no major companies will be releasing their quarterly earnings. It should be a relaxing week for investors who monitor the financial performance of companies.

A few macroeconomic data

This week brings a few macroeconomic reports as we close out the year. Monday kicks off with the release of the Consumer Confidence Report for December, providing a snapshot of how optimistic or cautious consumers feel about their financial prospects. On Tuesday, the New Home Sales report for November will be released, shedding light on the health of the housing market. Finally, on Thursday, the weekly initial jobless claims report will be published.

— Francisco Velasquez contributed to the article