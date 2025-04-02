Earnings Snapshots

CHS Inc Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Series 4 (CHSCL) reports earnings

The report was filed on April 2, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
CHSCL-0.25%

CHS Inc Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Series 4 (CHSCL-0.25%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a decrease in revenues to $7,796,191,000 from $9,087,480,000 in the same quarter the previous year. The decrease is attributed to lower selling prices and volumes in the Energy and Ag segments.

Cost of goods sold for the quarter was $7,719,876,000, representing 99% of revenues, compared to 96% in the same quarter of the previous year. This increase in cost ratio is due to decreased margins in the Energy and Ag segments.

The company reported a gross profit of $76,315,000 for the quarter, compared to $365,892,000 in the previous year, with the decline attributed to less favorable global market conditions.

Marketing, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $248,268,000 from $298,230,000, primarily due to lower expenses for performance-based incentive compensation.

Net loss for the quarter was $76,003,000, down from net income of $170,333,000 in the previous year. After adjustments for noncontrolling interests, net loss attributable to CHS Inc was $75,754,000, compared to net income of $170,307,000 in the previous year.

Cash used in operating activities was $1,331,824,000, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $45,883,000 and $1,032,179,000, respectively.

CHS had a working capital of $2,913,928,000 as of February 28, 2025. The company anticipates meeting its short-term and long-term obligations through cash flows from operations and available credit facilities.

The filing also details the acquisition of West Central Ag Services, expanding CHS's grain and agronomy platforms in west-central Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

CHS does not anticipate material changes in market risk exposures and remains focused on maintaining liquidity and capital resources to support its operations.

The company identified no significant changes in internal controls over financial reporting during the quarter.

CHS continues to focus on strategic investments and cooperative connections to enhance value for its member-owners.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the CHS Inc Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Series 4 quarterly 10-Q report dated April 2, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.