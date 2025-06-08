How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage

About
Personal Finance

10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage

40% of entry-level jobs in the U.S. don’t meet the living wage for their areas

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: Paper Boat Creative (Getty Images)

It’s tough out there for people entering the job market for the first time.

More than 400,000 federal employees were furloughed or laid off this spring amid DOGE cuts. Corporate layoffs, driven partly by companies “rightsizing” in an AI-dominated economy, have hit sectors from tech to finance. And the gig economy is even showing signs of strain, with food delivery orders slowing.

Advertisement

That’s left a glut of overqualified workers competing for jobs that otherwise might have gone to recent graduates.

And then comes the question of wages, which have stagnated and, in some cases, fallen in the past year when adjusted for inflation.

A new study from NetCredit, an online lender, employed MIT’s Living Wage Calculator to look at wages across the country. Crossreferencing the MIT data with job posting from Indeed, it found that over 40% of entry-level jobs in the U.S. don’t meet the living wage for their areas.

But some cities offer better conditions than others. Keep reading to see the 10 cities NetCredit (ENVA) identified that offer the most entry-level jobs that exceed a living wage.

Additional reporting by Catherine Baab.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: Charleston, West Virginia

#10: Charleston, West Virginia

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: Posnov (Getty Images)

Seventy-eight percent of entry-level job openings in Charleston, West Virginia exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

#9: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)

Seventy-nine percent of entry-level job openings in Winston-Salem, North Carolina exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: Cheyenne, Wyoming

#8: Cheyenne, Wyoming

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: larrybraunphotography.com (Getty Images)

Eighty-one percent of entry-level job openings in Cheyenne, Wyoming exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: Minneapolis, Minnesota

#7: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: Saibal (Getty Images)

Eighty-three percent of entry-level job openings in Minneapolis, Minnesota exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Spokane, Washington

#6: Spokane, Washington

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: gregobagel (Getty Images)

Eighty-four percent of entry-level job openings in Spokane, Washington exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Detroit, Michigan

#5: Detroit, Michigan

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: Photo copyright SNWEB.ORG Photography, LLC (Getty Images)

Eighty-five percent of entry-level job openings in Detroit, Michigan exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

#4: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: Sanghwan Kim (Getty Images)

Eighty-seven percent of entry-level job openings in Sioux Falls, South Dakota exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Toledo, Ohio

#3: Toledo, Ohio

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: Dee Liu (Getty Images)

Ninety-three percent of entry-level job openings in Toledo, Ohio exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Fargo, North Dakota

#2: Fargo, North Dakota

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)

Ninety-four percent of entry-level job openings in Fargo, North Dakota exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: Bakersfield, California

#1: Bakersfield, California

Image for article titled 10 cities with the most entry-level jobs that pay a living wage
Photo: MattGush (Getty Images)

One-hundred percent of entry-level job openings in Bakersfield, California exceed the local living wage.

Advertisement

12 / 12