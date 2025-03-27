Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) reports earnings

In This Story CODX -4.22%

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX-4.22% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing reports total revenue of $3.9 million for the year, a decrease from $6.8 million in 2023. This decline is attributed primarily to lower grant revenues.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Cost of revenue for the year was $999,124, down from $4,184,949 in the previous year, resulting in a gross profit of $2,916,036 compared to $2,627,089 in 2023.

Advertisement

Operating expenses totaled $42,997,346, a decrease from $45,333,323 in the prior year. This was due to reduced expenses in sales, marketing, and research and development.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $37,639,008, compared to a net loss of $35,332,865 in 2023. The increased loss was primarily due to decreased grant revenue and changes in the fair value of acquisition contingencies.

Advertisement

Co-Diagnostics Inc. highlighted its development of a portable diagnostic device and test system for point-of-care and at-home use, which is currently under FDA review.

The company maintains a cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.9 million and marketable investment securities of $26.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is actively pursuing regulatory approvals for its Co-Dx PCR platform and plans to submit a revised 510(k) application following discussions with the FDA.

The company acknowledges the challenges of achieving profitability and the need for additional financing to continue its operations and strategic initiatives.

Advertisement

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is involved in ongoing litigation, including class action claims and shareholder derivative suits, which it intends to defend vigorously.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Co-Diagnostics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.