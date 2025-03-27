Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) reports earnings

In This Story
Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX-4.22%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports total revenue of $3.9 million for the year, a decrease from $6.8 million in 2023. This decline is attributed primarily to lower grant revenues.
Cost of revenue for the year was $999,124, down from $4,184,949 in the previous year, resulting in a gross profit of $2,916,036 compared to $2,627,089 in 2023.
Operating expenses totaled $42,997,346, a decrease from $45,333,323 in the prior year. This was due to reduced expenses in sales, marketing, and research and development.
The company reported a net loss of $37,639,008, compared to a net loss of $35,332,865 in 2023. The increased loss was primarily due to decreased grant revenue and changes in the fair value of acquisition contingencies.
Co-Diagnostics Inc. highlighted its development of a portable diagnostic device and test system for point-of-care and at-home use, which is currently under FDA review.
The company maintains a cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.9 million and marketable investment securities of $26.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
Co-Diagnostics Inc. is actively pursuing regulatory approvals for its Co-Dx PCR platform and plans to submit a revised 510(k) application following discussions with the FDA.
The company acknowledges the challenges of achieving profitability and the need for additional financing to continue its operations and strategic initiatives.
Co-Diagnostics Inc. is involved in ongoing litigation, including class action claims and shareholder derivative suits, which it intends to defend vigorously.
