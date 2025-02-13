Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) reports earnings

In This Story COIN +8.44%

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN+8.44% ) has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The filing details Coinbase's financial performance, including a net revenue of $6.3 billion, up from $2.9 billion in the previous year. This increase was driven by transaction revenue of $4.0 billion and subscription and services revenue of $2.3 billion.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Coinbase reported a net income of $2.6 billion for the year, compared to $94.9 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 billion, reflecting a significant increase from $978 million in the prior year.

Advertisement

The report highlights an increase in Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) to 8.4 million, up from 7.4 million the previous year. Assets on Platform grew to $404 billion, driven by higher crypto asset prices and increased USDC balances.

Advertisement

Trading Volume on the platform reached $1.16 trillion, a 148% increase from $468 billion in 2023, with consumer and institutional trading volumes both contributing to this growth.

Advertisement

The filing outlines Coinbase's strategic focus on driving revenue growth, expanding international operations, and enhancing crypto utility. It also emphasizes the company's commitment to regulatory clarity and adapting to market conditions.

Coinbase's balance sheet shows cash and cash equivalents of $8.5 billion and USDC holdings of $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024. The company also reported long-term debt of $4.3 billion.

Advertisement

The report discusses Coinbase's risk management strategies, including its approach to interest rate risk, foreign currency risk, and the market risk associated with crypto assets and derivatives.

Coinbase highlights its efforts in cybersecurity risk management, with oversight from its board of directors and audit committee, to protect its systems and customer data.

Advertisement

The filing includes a discussion of various legal proceedings and regulatory inquiries, including the ongoing SEC complaint and actions by state securities regulators related to its staking services.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Coinbase Global Inc annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.