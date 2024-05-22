Comcast has a price for its streaming bundle

Comcast hopes it can get ahead of Disney in the streaming-bundle battle.

The company said in a statement that “StreamSaver,” its three-way bundle with Peacock, Netflix with ads, and Apple TV+, will be available to its cable, broadband, and mobile subscribers nationwide, starting next week.

StreamSaver will cost $15 per month with no annual contracts, Comcast said, noting that current and new internet or TV subscribers can add the bundle. Comcast advertised the deal as delivering savings of over 30%, or nearly $100 a year, compared to the price of subscribing to all three services individually.

Comcast is also offering a pricer $30-per-month plan with access to Now TV. The Comcast-owned service includes dozens of live TV channels, such as AMC, A&E, and Lifetime.

“StreamSaver reinforces the value of our broadband products,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable’s chief executive, in a statement.

Earlier this month, during the Moffett Nathanson investor conference in New York, Brian Roberts, Comcast Corporation’s chief executive, said that the bundle would “come at a vastly reduced price” when compared to what’s in the market today.

Chatter of the bundle closely followed Disney and Warner Bros Discovery’s announcement that the media giants would bundle their streaming services. That bundle, which doesn’t have a public price yet, would look to combine Disney+, Hulu, and Max.

Hulu’s fate, however, is still unclear. In early May, owners Disney and Comcast said they were looking to recruit an investment firm that could help the companies finally come to an agreement on Hulu’s worth, Reuters first reported, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the situation.