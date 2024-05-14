Comcast is launching a streaming bundle to keep up with Disney

The streaming bundle wars are heating up. This time, Comcast is getting in on the craze.



The company said it plans to launch “StreamSaver,” a three-way bundle with Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+, according to the company’s chief executive Brian Roberts.

“Those three products will come at a vastly reduced price to anything in the market today,” Roberts said on Tuesday during the MoffettNathanson investor conference in New York.

The price of the bundle has yet to be determined, but according to Roberts, it will be available exclusively to cable, broadband, and mobile subscribers. Currently, Peacock’s subscription starts at $5.99 per month, while Netflix plans start at $6.99 per month. Apple TV’s monthly plan is $9.99 per month.

Comcast’s offer comes shortly after Disney and Warner Bros Discovery said they would bundle their streaming services, which are comprised of Disney+, Hulu and Max.

“We’ve been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years,” chief executive Roberts said on Tuesday. “And so this is the latest iteration of that. And I think this will be a pretty compelling package.”

Comcast’s bundle offer may also be one way it is looking to get a handle on the decline of its cable TV customers. During its first quarter earnings report, Comcast said it lost 65,000 of its broadband customers and 487,000 of its video customers. Meanwhile, it’s business unit, which includes its cell phone lines, increased 21%, adding 289,000 new lines during the period, it said.