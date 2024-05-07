Business News

Americans are spending $500 a year on tips — reluctantly, study finds

Gen Z and millennial consumers feel more pressure to tip

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A waiter walks among tables at a New York City restaurant.
A waiter walks among tables at a New York City restaurant.
Image: Getty Images North America (Getty Images)
In This Story
MCD+4.52%UBER+5.51%CART+0.45%TSN-0.80%

As consumers continue to deal with elevated levels of inflation, their tipping habits also appear to be feeling the impact of ‘tipflation.’

Suggested Reading

Trump is giving the steel industry everything it wants
The FDA recalled 2 million baked goods over concerns of listeria contamination
OpenAI may be trying to wean itself off Nvidia
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Trump is giving the steel industry everything it wants
The FDA recalled 2 million baked goods over concerns of listeria contamination
OpenAI may be trying to wean itself off Nvidia
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

According to market research firm Talker Research, consumers in the U.S. are reluctantly spending nearly $500 a year on tipping. That’s more than they’d like to, the firm noted.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Fed is done hiking interest rates. Now come the bets on when it'll start cutting
The Fed's favorite inflation gauge suggests it could skip another rate hike again

Related Content

The Fed is done hiking interest rates. Now come the bets on when it'll start cutting
The Fed's favorite inflation gauge suggests it could skip another rate hike again

Talker Research, formerly known as OnePoll U.S., said that on average, customers hesitantly tip nearly $40 a month when they dine out, in part because they feel “pressure or awkwardness” when the options are presented.

Advertisement

The survey, which includes responses from 2,000 Americans, found that over a quarter (26%) of those surveyed, feel they are always or often forced to tip more than they’d like to. Meanwhile, about 24% said it is rare that they feel put on the spot to tip, the firm said.

Advertisement

That feeling doesn’t resonate equally across every age demographic. The survey found that a third of both Gen Z (33%) and millennials (33%) always or often feel pressured to tip when they buy items in store. When they do tip, the two groups said they occasionally are made to feel guilty.

An April WalletHub survey found that nearly three-quarters of Americans think tipping has gotten “out of control.” More than half of the 210 U.S. respondents surveyed said they believe businesses are swapping out employees’ salaries for tips, putting the burden to pay workers fairly on customers.

Advertisement

“Tipflation,” “guilt-tipping,” and “tip creep” have all been used to describe the growing discontent and confusion.

More business news

McDonald’s and other food giants are struggling in the inflation economy

Uber Eats wants to grow its restaurant business with Instacart’s help

Tyson Foods stock falls as inflation hits meat sales