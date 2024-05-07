Business News

Uber Eats wants to grow its restaurant business with Instacart's help

Instacart will add a "Restaurants" tab to its app in the coming weeks

By
Francisco Velasquez
Uber is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Grocery technology company Instacart thinks it can help Uber Eats expand its restaurant business, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The partnership, which will be launched in the coming weeks, will give Instacart customers across the U.S. the ability to use Instacart’s app to order from “hundreds of thousands of restaurants, powered by Uber Eats.” The update will include a new “Restaurants” tab, the company said.

Through the agreement, customers can also order groceries from Instacart’s more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners. Instacart+ members will have $0 delivery on groceries and restaurant orders over $35, the company added.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, said that partnership will help it expand its Uber Eats business, while also driving more business to its restaurant partners and couriers. Meanwhile, Fidji Simo, Instacart’s CEO, said it will give its customers a convenient way to “tackle all their food needs from a single app.”

