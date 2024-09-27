Food or fright? Uber Eats is teaming up with Spirit Halloween to deliver decorations

Uber Eats and Spirit Halloween have teamed up to sell Halloween-themed costumes, decorations, and other holiday-related items on demand.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Through the deal, Spirit Halloween items will be available for purchase on Uber Eats (UBER-1.51% ), Postmates, and the Uber app in the U.S. and Canada. The prices of Spirit Halloween gear in the app will match its price tags in stores, Uber said.

Advertisement

“The holiday season officially kicks off this time of year, and households across the country are looking to on-demand delivery to get what’s needed—now,” said Beryl Sanders, who oversees Uber’s grocery and retail partnerships.



Advertisement

“As a working mom I know how crucial that last-minute face paint or mask can be on the morning of the school parade or the hour before trick-or-treating starts, [...]” Sanders said.

Advertisement

Spirit Halloween said in July that it planned to open 1,525 locations across the United States over the summer. The seasonal retailer joins a growing number of U.S. stores, including Party City and Lowe’s (LOW+0.08% ), to use Uber’s platforms to advertise their merchandise to customers.

Earlier this month, Uber announced a delivery deal with Olive Garden.