Food or fright? Uber Eats is teaming up with Spirit Halloween to deliver decorations

The partnership will bring Halloween-themed costumes and decorations to customers across the U.S. and Canada

Rachel Dalloo
Uber Eats and Spirit Halloween have teamed up to sell Halloween-themed costumes, decorations, and other holiday-related items on demand.

Suggested Reading

Job cuts, inflation, and lowered GDP forecast is a recipe for stagflation, asset manager says
Here's how much Ozempic and similar drugs have soared in popularity since 2018
Trump's planned 'reciprocal' tariffs will take effect 'immediately,' White House says
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Through the deal, Spirit Halloween items will be available for purchase on Uber Eats (UBER-1.51%), Postmates, and the Uber app in the U.S. and Canada. The prices of Spirit Halloween gear in the app will match its price tags in stores, Uber said.

Related Content

Uber Eats wants to grow its restaurant business with Instacart's help
Uber is investing in food delivery with one of Taiwan's largest international acquisitions ever

“The holiday season officially kicks off this time of year, and households across the country are looking to on-demand delivery to get what’s needed—now,” said Beryl Sanders, who oversees Uber’s grocery and retail partnerships.

“As a working mom I know how crucial that last-minute face paint or mask can be on the morning of the school parade or the hour before trick-or-treating starts, [...]” Sanders said.

Spirit Halloween said in July that it planned to open 1,525 locations across the United States over the summer. The seasonal retailer joins a growing number of U.S. stores, including Party City and Lowe’s (LOW+0.08%), to use Uber’s platforms to advertise their merchandise to customers.

Earlier this month, Uber announced a delivery deal with Olive Garden.