Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) reports earnings

Context Therapeutics Inc. has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, with product candidates including CTIM-76, CT-95, and CT-202.

CTIM-76 is a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE that targets malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has initiated a Phase 1 trial for CTIM-76 and expects to share initial data in the first half of 2026.

CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, was acquired from Link Immunotherapeutics. The company plans to dose the first patient in a Phase 1 trial in the second quarter of 2025.

CT-202 is a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE licensed from BioAtla. Context Therapeutics expects to file an IND application for CT-202 in mid-2026.

The company reported a net loss of $26.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $24.0 million in the previous year.

Research and development expenses increased to $22.7 million, primarily due to costs associated with CTIM-76, CT-95, and CT-202.

General and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, slightly down from $7.3 million in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2024, Context Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of $94.4 million, which it expects will fund operations into 2027.

The company plans to seek additional capital through equity offerings, debt financings, and strategic arrangements to support its operations and development activities.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Context Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.