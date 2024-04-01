You’d be hard-pressed to find a more ridiculous individual than Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli. A perfect epitome of the douchebag ethic of tech capitalism, Shkreli shocked the world by saying the quiet part out loud in 2015, when his pharma-tech company Turin bought an anti-parasitic drug and parasitically raised its price by over 5,000 percent. When criticized for this price hike, Shkreli said: “This drug was doing $5 million in revenue...And I don’t think you can find a drug company on this planet that can make money on $5 million in revenue. Most costs are much higher than that.” In 2017, the smuggest smile in the world was briefly wiped off his face when he was charged and convicted of securities fraud. He subsequently cried and was sent to prison. He later convinced a Bloomberg journalist to leave her husband for his slimy embraces, only to dump her after he got out of prison. Now he loves crypto, which makes a lot of sense. Shkreli wins the tech industry convict competition purely because he has one of the most punchable faces in the world.