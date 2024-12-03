Food

Costco is recalling thousands of eggs over salmonella fears

The FDA has recalled more than 10,000 cases of Kirkland Signature organic eggs due to possible salmonella contamination

Bruce Gil
Thousands of cases of Costco (COST-2.23%) store brand eggs are being recalled due to a possible contamination of salmonella, bacterium that can cause serious infections, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Nov.27, New York Basked-based Handsome Brook Farms voluntarily recalled over 10,000 cases of its Kirkland Signature — Costco’s private label — organic pasture raised eggs.

“The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging,” Handsome Brook Farms said in a statement on their website. “Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence.”

In total, 10,800, 24-count cases of eggs with the use by date of January 5, 2025 are being recalled. The eggs were distributed to 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning on Nov. 22.

No illness have been linked to the recalled eggs at this time.

Health regulators are asking customers to dispose of any recalled eggs or to return the to their local Costco store for a full refund.

Salmonella is a bacteria that is normally found in the the intestines of people and animals, but certain types of salmonella can cause serious infections.

It is the leading cause of food borne illness, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC). Salmonella causes an estimated 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 42o deaths every year in the United States.

Common symptoms of a salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, and stomach cramps – most people can recover without treatment in about a week. However, children under 5 years old, adults over 65 years old, and people with weakened immune systems are more at risk of developing a severe illness from an infection and could require hospitalization.