Costco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.16 billion.

The Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had profit of $4.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.71 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $78.94 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.56 billion.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.29 billion, or $14.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $242.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COST