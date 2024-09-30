Costco, Hims, Noom, and more: 6 companies that started hawking weight loss products this year

Exploding sales of prescription weight loss medications have catapulted Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) to become the world’s most valuable pharmaceutical companies. This relentless demand has not only led to ongoing shortages but also boosted Denmark’s GDP last year. Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts project that the global market for GLP-1 prescription drugs could reach $105 billion by 2030.

With so much money at stake, a range of companies — Costco (COST) among them — have begun offering these weight loss medications. Additionally, telehealth companies including Hims & Hers (HIMS) and Ro are also providing lower-cost, off-brand alternatives. And even a Kardashian has joined the fray with a supplement that taps into the hype.

Check out these companies and others that have entered the weight loss market this year.