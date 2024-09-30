How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Costco, Hims, Noom, and more: 6 companies that started hawking weight loss products this year

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Costco, Hims, Noom, and more: 6 companies that started hawking weight loss products this year

Costco, Hims & Hers, and several others entered the weight loss business this year, offering branded and off-brand products

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Costco, Hims, Noom, and more: 6 companies that started hawking weight loss products this year
Graphic: Images: Reuters Photographer, Hollie Adams, Hims & Hers, NurPhoto / Contributor

Exploding sales of prescription weight loss medications have catapulted Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) to become the world’s most valuable pharmaceutical companies. This relentless demand has not only led to ongoing shortages but also boosted Denmark’s GDP last year. Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts project that the global market for GLP-1 prescription drugs could reach $105 billion by 2030.

Advertisement

With so much money at stake, a range of companies — Costco (COST) among them — have begun offering these weight loss medications. Additionally, telehealth companies including Hims & Hers (HIMS) and Ro are also providing lower-cost, off-brand alternatives. And even a Kardashian has joined the fray with a supplement that taps into the hype.

Check out these companies and others that have entered the weight loss market this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

Ro started selling compounded semaglutide in February

Ro started selling compounded semaglutide in February

A combination image shows an injection pen of Zepbound, Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, and boxes of Wegovy, made by Novo Nordisk
Zepbound and Wegovy are in shortage, according to the FDA.
Image: Reuters Photographer (Reuters)

Ro was one of the first telehealth companies to start selling compounded semaglutide — an off-brand and cheaper version of the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. The company had been selling branded weight loss drugs since 2023. — Bruce Gil

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Costco launched a weight loss program for its members via its partner Sesame in April

Costco launched a weight loss program for its members via its partner Sesame in April

Wegovy and Ozempic
Costco members can now get prescriptions to drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Image: Hollie Adams (Reuters)

Costco, the membership warehouse club known for its $1.50 hot dogs and $2,000 gold bars, started selling prescriptions to Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight loss drugs in April. — Bruce Gil

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Hims & Hers debuted Ozempic-like weight loss drugs for $199 in May 

Hims & Hers debuted Ozempic-like weight loss drugs for $199 in May 

Hims & Hers compunded semaglutide vials
The company is offering compounded semaglutide for $199 a month.
Image: Hims & Hers

The millennial-skewed tele-health platform Hims & Hers announced in May that is now offering customers a compounded version of semaglutide, the active ingredient in popular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. — Bruce Gil

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

Sesame started selling off-brand Wegovy for $250 per month in August 

Sesame started selling off-brand Wegovy for $250 per month in August 

An Ozempic (semaglutide) injection pen
An Ozempic (semaglutide) injection pen.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

The digital health care company Sesame announced in August that it will start offering customers off-brand Wegovy for $250 a month. This is among the cheapest prices available for the popular weight loss drug. — Bruce Gil

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

Noom became one of the latest telehealth companies to start selling compounded weight loss drugs in September

Noom became one of the latest telehealth companies to start selling compounded weight loss drugs in September

Close up of senior woman’s hands close up while filling a syringe with medicine.
Close up of senior woman’s hands close up while filling a syringe with medicine.
Image: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography (Getty Images)

The psychology-focused digital healthcare platform Noom announced Thursday that is now offering off-brand weight loss drugs for one of the cheapest starting prices in the industry. The new offering is $149 for the first month and then $279 a month for the subsequent months, well below Wegovy’s $1,349 monthly price tag.— Bruce Gil

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Kourtney Kardashian’s brand, Lemme, just launched a supplement

Kourtney Kardashian’s brand, Lemme, just launched a supplement

Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian.
Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian.
Image: NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand, Lemme, launched a new weight loss-themed supplement in September, saying in a press release that it delivers “significant weight management benefits.” Since the product is a supplement, Lemme’s claims have not been evaluated or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. — Bruce Gil

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8