Kourtney Kardashian just launched a weight loss supplement

Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand, Lemme, launched a new weight loss supplement today, saying in a press release that it delivers “significant weight management benefits.” Since the product is a supplement, Lemme’s claims have not been evaluated or approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The supplement, called GLP-1 Daily, is made from ingredients such as lemon fruit extract, saffron extract, and orange extract. It’s priced at $72 per month.



Although the supplement is not a GLP-1 receptor agonist like Ozempic or other trendy prescription weight loss medications, Lemme asserts that it helps naturally boost GLP-1 levels. This gut hormone plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels and suppressing appetite.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker founded Lemme in 2022 and launched with a line of vitamins and supplements.

Lemme isn’t the only health and wellness company jumping on the weight loss drug bandwagon. Surging sales for prescription weight loss medications have transformed Novo Nordisk (NVO+4.34% ) and Eli Lilly (LLY+1.44% ) in to the most valuable pharma companies in the world. The unrelenting demand for these treatments has also led to ongoing shortages and even boosted Denmark’s GDP last year.



Morgan Stanley analysts project that the global market for GLP-1 prescription drugs could reach $105 billion by 2030. With so much money at stake, a range of companies—from Costco (COST+1.88% ) to LifeTime Fitness—have begun selling these medications. Additionally, millennial-focused telehealth companies Hims & Hers (HIMS+6.68% ) and Ro are now offering cheaper, off-brand alternatives.

